Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
COLD WEATHER EXPECTED: Should I cover my plants?
With freezing or near-freezing temperatures anticipated across parts of the state this weekend, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fast-starting San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona State 97-60
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and fast-starting San Francisco routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils' nine-game winning streak. Arizona State (11-2) was off to its best start since 2017-18 and entered the AP Top 25 poll on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Alabama judge suspended for anonymous letters to media
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has been suspended from the bench after a panel said he violated judicial ethics in 2020 when he mailed an anonymous letter to news outlets and others regarding the behavior of several local officials. The mailed packages included a recording of a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
Citrus County Chronicle
FSBA/FADSS meet in Tampa for networking, inspiration and professional development
TAMPA — Over 400 school board members, superintendents and education leaders attended the 77th FSBA/FADSS Annual Joint Conference for a week of leadership development, networking and training. This event is a joint planning effort of the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) and Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS), as well as the Florida Education Legislative Liaisons (FELL), Florida Education Risk Management Association (FERMA), Florida School Boards Attorney Association (FSBAA) and the Sunshine State School Public Relations Association (SUNSPRA).
Comments / 0