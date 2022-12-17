WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. George Wagner IV was sentenced Monday after an emotional hearing at which the victims’ family members spoke of their devastation and grief. Lawyers for the 31-year-old defendant said that denying him “a meaningful chance of parole” would be unconstitutional. Wagner denied any knowledge of his family’s involvement in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Prosecutors said Wagner, his brother and their parents plotted the killings amid a dispute over custody of Wagner’s niece.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO