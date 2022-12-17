Read full article on original website
Illinois football adds 21 players on National Signing Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois football team added 21 players on National Signing Day. Seven of the signees are from the state of Illinois. That includes ALAH star Kaden Feagin who totaled 2,300 total yards and 37 touchdowns during his senior season. The 21 players are from nine different...
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Warming Centers are opening up around Central Illinois ahead of the winter storm. WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters, the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. (DECATUR/ MACON COUNTY) The Decatur Civic Center. Sunday-Thursday 7:30...
Freshman enrollment up 5% at Illinois public universities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to numbers released by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, 2022 fall freshman enrollment has increased 5% compared to last year's fall semester. Illinois schools beat the national trend which showed a 2.4% decrease in freshman enrollment at public universities. Nine out of the...
Public, municipal buildings close across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
Major winter storm possible for Central Illinois just in time for Christmas
(WAND WEATHER)- A major winter storm is possible just in time for Christmas travel later this week. Quiet conditions are expected across Central Illinois until then. We'll see a few flurries or snow showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s today, near 40° Tuesday, and in the low-30s...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all counties in Central Illinois as a Winter Storm approaches the Midwest. It'll be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low-to-mid-30s. A wintry mix moves in overnight into early Thursday. Temperatures early Thursday will be in...
IDOT unveils new website for road conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out a new travel website ahead of the holiday. GettingAroundIllinois.com has updated road conditions and travel resources for getting around the state 365 days a year. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring...
ImpactLife urges blood donation over the holidays
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - ImpactLife is urging donors in Central Illinois to donate blood over the holiday season. “Every year we see peaks and valleys in terms of donations that occur from voluntary blood donors. And this is one of those times where we often see a dramatic drop in voluntary donations. Right around the winter holidays and then we see it again around the summer holidays,” said Vice President of Donor Relations and Marketing for ImpactLife, Amanda Hess.
New Illinois Laws in 2023 that focus on the Health, Wellness of State Residents
(NBC CHICAGO)-As the new year approaches, there are dozens of new laws that will enter the books, and many of those are focused on the health and wellbeing of Illinois residents. Several laws concerning the prescription, and control of, opioids will take effect in the new year, as will requirements...
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. George Wagner IV was sentenced Monday after an emotional hearing at which the victims’ family members spoke of their devastation and grief. Lawyers for the 31-year-old defendant said that denying him “a meaningful chance of parole” would be unconstitutional. Wagner denied any knowledge of his family’s involvement in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Prosecutors said Wagner, his brother and their parents plotted the killings amid a dispute over custody of Wagner’s niece.
