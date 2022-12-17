ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden 'Complained' About Kamala Harris During First Months Of Presidency, Called VP 'Work In Progress'

President Joe Biden reportedly complained about Vice President Kamala Harris in the early months of his presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Biden and Harris quickly approach the end of their second full year as president and vice president, new revelations are surfacing regarding the pair’s professional relationship after first taking office on January 20, 2021.According to Fight of His Life, an upcoming book by political writer Chris Whipple detailing the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden allegedly told a friend that VP Harris was “a work in progress.”Whipple reportedly cited one particular incident...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC

Tax revelations open whole new category of bad news and danger for Trump

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about what may be revealed in the release of Donald Trump's tax returns and the many indications that Trump is in a precarious and worsening financial situation. Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities

Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

President Joe Biden spoke about U.S. support for Ukraine during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Biden said, “American people are prepared“ to “stand up to bullies, stand up for freedom.” Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

Elizabeth Warren pinches Musk’s pressure point with Tesla letter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., isn’t drinking Elon Musk’s Kool-Aid like some of her Republican colleagues in Congress. And on Sunday, Warren sent a letter to the chair of Tesla’s board of directors sounding the alarm about a widely held belief that Musk is misusing Tesla by leveraging it to build up Twitter.
MSNBC

Dave Aronberg: I'm not so sure the committee will charge Trump for Jan. 6

The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News has learned exclusively. The committee, gathering publicly Monday, is expected to vote on referrals asking the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against Trump related to the Capitol riot. Dave Aronberg and Luke Broadwater join Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 19, 2022.
Cheddar News

Stocks Open Lower, Giving Back Much of the Prior Day's Gain

"Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, giving back a good chunk of the gains they made a day earlier. The early losses put most major US indexes back in the red for the week. The S&P 500 lost 1.2% early Thursday and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrials lost 1%. Used car seller CarMax sank 8% after reporting results for its latest quarter that came in far below what analysts were expecting. The government raised its estimate for U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to a surprisingly strong 3.2%. Treasury yields rose slightly.THIS IS...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

The White House and Capitol Hill are preparing for a potential visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The possible trip comes as the White House is preparing to announce a new package of aid to Ukraine. Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations

Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...

Comments / 0

Community Policy