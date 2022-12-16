Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
CHAPS Tournament of Knights contracts with new troupe
Founded in 2003 and originally an Adaptive Riding Program to serve children and adults with special needs, CHAPS has grown in the services and special needs they treat. CHAPS now offers Adaptive Carriage Driving, Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy and Equine Assisted Learning. They also expanded to serve veterans from care facilities and at-risk youth from Sheridan School District #2.
Sheridan Media
Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 Reata Cook Gets A Preview Of Miss Rodeo America Competition
A Sheridan County Rodeo Queen who will represent Wyoming next year, recently got a taste of what she will experience when tries to win a bigger crown. Reata Cook, who is the 2023 Miss Rodeo Wyoming, was in Las Vegas earlier this month at the National Finals Rodeo, to watch her predecessor compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America 2023.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: December 18th, 2022
These are the standings as of December 18th, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are from Thursday, January 5th through Saturday, January 7th at Cheyenne (opponents TBA). Big Horn’s next scheduled games are on Thursday, January 5th vs. Pine...
Sheridan Media
Kolten Powers Of Sheridan HS Signs LOI To Wrestle At Montana State Northern
A high school All-American wrestler from Sheridan High School has seen the Northern Lights. Kolten Powers has signed his letter of intent (LOI) to wrestle at Montana State Northern, located in Havre. He is last year’s 4A 120 lbs. state runner-up, and placed 4th in the 113 lbs. weight class...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Contractor Talks about the Business
(Sankey Photo, used by permission) The Sankey Pro Rodeo stock contracting company has been the stock contractor for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo since 1994. Several of their animals have been named PRCA bucking stock of the year, and this past year was no exception. Black Tie, a horse that also won at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in 2022, again was named bucking horse of the year at the 2022 National Finals Rodeo. Wade Sankey talked about the NFR this year.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County’s Unemployment Rate Decreased In November 2022; Johnson County Increased
Although the unemployment rate in Wyoming increased in November, winter seasonal jobs helped make sure the rate didn’t go up by much. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the statewide unemployment rate increased from 3.5% in October to 3.6% in November. It was 4.0% in November of 2021.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan High School Wrestling Results: December 16-17, 2022
Sheridan competed at a meet in Gillette, while Tongue River was at Wright. The next scheduled meets for both teams are on Friday and Saturday, January 6-7 at Douglas. Waiting for results. Check back later.
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
BRONC / LADY BRONC HOOPS – The Sheridan high school basketball teams dropped games with Buffalo Friday, Saturday the Lady Broncs lost against Cody while the Broncs played well and beat Cody. Lady Broncs Head coach Ryan Sullivan said the Cody girls have a very good team and they...
Sheridan Media
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected for Sheridan County
Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously low this week in Sheridan County and the surrounding region. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arctic cold front has brought frigid air to northeast Wyoming. Shawn Palmquist is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings and he says that we can expect temperatures to be dangerously low for most of the week.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Offering Warming Shelter During Dangerous Cold
Sheridan County will be offering a warming shelter if needed from now through Friday, December 23, due to the life-threatening cold weather. According to a release from Sheridan County Emergency Management, anyone who needs or knows someone who needs someplace warm to shelter or is unable to heat their home is encouraged to contact the Sheridan Police Dispatch Center at (307) 672-2413 anytime day or night.
Sheridan Media
Council Approves the Hiring of Three Additional Firefighters
The Sheridan City Council approved a resolution Monday night authorizing City Administrator Stu McRae to hire three additional firefighters. Fire Chief Gary Harnish said one of the reasons they need more personnel is due to the population growth Sheridan has recently experienced. The Council gave third and final reading approval...
Sheridan Media
Emergency Management Issues Dangerous Cold Weather Warning
Extremely low temperatures with dangerous wind chills forecast for Sheridan County and the surrounding area has prompted Sheridan County Emergency Management to issue a warning to residents. The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting an arctic cold weather outbreak in Sheridan County from Tuesday, December 20 through Saturday, December...
