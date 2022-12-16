ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan Media

CHAPS Tournament of Knights contracts with new troupe

Founded in 2003 and originally an Adaptive Riding Program to serve children and adults with special needs, CHAPS has grown in the services and special needs they treat. CHAPS now offers Adaptive Carriage Driving, Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy and Equine Assisted Learning. They also expanded to serve veterans from care facilities and at-risk youth from Sheridan School District #2.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: December 18th, 2022

These are the standings as of December 18th, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are from Thursday, January 5th through Saturday, January 7th at Cheyenne (opponents TBA). Big Horn’s next scheduled games are on Thursday, January 5th vs. Pine...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan WYO Rodeo Contractor Talks about the Business

(Sankey Photo, used by permission) The Sankey Pro Rodeo stock contracting company has been the stock contractor for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo since 1994. Several of their animals have been named PRCA bucking stock of the year, and this past year was no exception. Black Tie, a horse that also won at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in 2022, again was named bucking horse of the year at the 2022 National Finals Rodeo. Wade Sankey talked about the NFR this year.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Weekend Local Sports Wrap up

BRONC / LADY BRONC HOOPS – The Sheridan high school basketball teams dropped games with Buffalo Friday, Saturday the Lady Broncs lost against Cody while the Broncs played well and beat Cody. Lady Broncs Head coach Ryan Sullivan said the Cody girls have a very good team and they...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected for Sheridan County

Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously low this week in Sheridan County and the surrounding region. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arctic cold front has brought frigid air to northeast Wyoming. Shawn Palmquist is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings and he says that we can expect temperatures to be dangerously low for most of the week.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Offering Warming Shelter During Dangerous Cold

Sheridan County will be offering a warming shelter if needed from now through Friday, December 23, due to the life-threatening cold weather. According to a release from Sheridan County Emergency Management, anyone who needs or knows someone who needs someplace warm to shelter or is unable to heat their home is encouraged to contact the Sheridan Police Dispatch Center at (307) 672-2413 anytime day or night.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Council Approves the Hiring of Three Additional Firefighters

The Sheridan City Council approved a resolution Monday night authorizing City Administrator Stu McRae to hire three additional firefighters. Fire Chief Gary Harnish said one of the reasons they need more personnel is due to the population growth Sheridan has recently experienced. The Council gave third and final reading approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Emergency Management Issues Dangerous Cold Weather Warning

Extremely low temperatures with dangerous wind chills forecast for Sheridan County and the surrounding area has prompted Sheridan County Emergency Management to issue a warning to residents. The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting an arctic cold weather outbreak in Sheridan County from Tuesday, December 20 through Saturday, December...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

