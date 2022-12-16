(Sankey Photo, used by permission) The Sankey Pro Rodeo stock contracting company has been the stock contractor for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo since 1994. Several of their animals have been named PRCA bucking stock of the year, and this past year was no exception. Black Tie, a horse that also won at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in 2022, again was named bucking horse of the year at the 2022 National Finals Rodeo. Wade Sankey talked about the NFR this year.

