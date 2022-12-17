Read full article on original website
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County
Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park.John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he fail…
ctexaminer.com
Deep Freezes, Vernal Pools May Limit Logging, Public Access to Old Saybrook Preserve
OLD SAYBROOK —After public outcry about logging in the Preserve, officials say an upcoming study of vernal pools will determine where logging, as well as recreational activities, will be allowed in the 1000-acre woodland that spans Old Saybrook, Westbrook and Essex . Carl Fortuna, first selectman of Old Saybrook,...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia BOE Supports Principal's Decision To Cut Magnet School Student From Basketball Team
ANSONIA – An 11-year-old boy was reduced to tears last week after the city’s board of education supported a decision to cut him from a team he joined after completing three rounds of tryouts. Roman Moore was cut because although he lives in Ansonia, he attends a magnet...
Westport Students Become Ill After Eating TCH-Gummies On School Bus, Police Say
Several elementary school students became ill last week after allegedly eating THC gummies on a school bus in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Westport. Westport Police Department Lt. Eric Woods said that there is an active investigation and he could not comment on what took place. The student...
newcanaanite.com
Two Officers to Join New Canaan Police Department
The town on Wednesday will swear in two new officers with the New Canaan Police Department. Both Erica L. Morey, 22, and Nicholas P. Agoglia, 33, participated in the fall 2022 recruitment process for prospective officers with NCPD, according to a press release issued by the department. Agoglia who is...
West Hartford police identify pedestrian killed in crash
West Hartford police have released the name of the person struck and killed at Boulevard and Whiting Lane by a vehicle in town Tuesday evening. The victim has been identified Eugenia Yurovsky, 89, of West Hartford.
Bristol Press
American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing
BRISTOL – The American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing. Colleen Nicastro, director of interpretation at the museum at 100 Maple St. will close Friday, Dec. 30 and re-open Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. “The time will be used by the staff members for inventory and facilities...
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
Charges dropped against Ridgefield town employee caught on video hitting man with folder
Patricia Pacheco, an accounting employee for the town, had been placed on leave and charged with disorderly conduct after a YouTuber recorded her striking him with a folder while filming her at Town Hall.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Bob Walsh, Former City Councilman, Campaign Warrior, Dies
Robert Walsh, the curmudgeonly former City Council member who railed against political elite while serving Bridgeport’s West Side for more than a decade passed away on Sunday, according to several of his friends. He was 71. An accountant by trade with a keen nose for BS, Walsh often used...
School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
News 12
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
hamlethub.com
Milford beachside cafe set to close, The Bees Knees searches for new hive
The Bees Knees Cafe located at 17 Broadway in the Walnut Beach area of Milford, says they have been stung with some unfortunate news. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce our closing at this location on Saturday, December 31, 2022," the Bees Knees team explains.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Unoccupied Mail Truck Hit Head On
2022-12-20@2:38pm–#Fairfield CT– A parked, unoccupied mail truck was hit head-on by an SUV in the 1600 block of Stratfield Road. There were no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
newcanaanite.com
DiFederico Named New Police Chief, Walsh Deputy Chief
Town officials on Monday night promoted Deputy Chief John DiFederico as chief of police in New Canaan. The Police Commission also appointed Capt. Andrew Walsh as deputy chief. The promotions, which follow the retirement of Police Chief Leon Krolikowski, will take effect Dec. 31 and come with standard three-month probationary periods, according to Commission Chair Paul Foley.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford
A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
Norwalk police chief retiring, department honors him after 40 years of service
Kulhawik walked the department's halls for the last time, stepping away after decades of service to the department he loved.
Man Killed After Crashing Into Tree At Cummings Park In Stamford, Police Say
An 80-year-old man was killed after crashing into a tree at a popular park in Fairfield County. The fatal crash took place in Stamford around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 inside Cummings Park on Shippan Avenue. During the crash, a 2019 Subaru, which was being operated by the Stamford resident,...
