Fairfield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Power 105.5 Boise

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park.John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he fail…
STAMFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Two Officers to Join New Canaan Police Department

The town on Wednesday will swear in two new officers with the New Canaan Police Department. Both Erica L. Morey, 22, and Nicholas P. Agoglia, 33, participated in the fall 2022 recruitment process for prospective officers with NCPD, according to a press release issued by the department. Agoglia who is...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Bristol Press

American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing

BRISTOL – The American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing. Colleen Nicastro, director of interpretation at the museum at 100 Maple St. will close Friday, Dec. 30 and re-open Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. “The time will be used by the staff members for inventory and facilities...
BRISTOL, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Bob Walsh, Former City Councilman, Campaign Warrior, Dies

Robert Walsh, the curmudgeonly former City Council member who railed against political elite while serving Bridgeport’s West Side for more than a decade passed away on Sunday, according to several of his friends. He was 71. An accountant by trade with a keen nose for BS, Walsh often used...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm

Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Unoccupied Mail Truck Hit Head On

2022-12-20@2:38pm–#Fairfield CT– A parked, unoccupied mail truck was hit head-on by an SUV in the 1600 block of Stratfield Road. There were no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
newcanaanite.com

DiFederico Named New Police Chief, Walsh Deputy Chief

Town officials on Monday night promoted Deputy Chief John DiFederico as chief of police in New Canaan. The Police Commission also appointed Capt. Andrew Walsh as deputy chief. The promotions, which follow the retirement of Police Chief Leon Krolikowski, will take effect Dec. 31 and come with standard three-month probationary periods, according to Commission Chair Paul Foley.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
GREENWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford

A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT

