MLB
The Top 10 lineups in baseball for '23 are ...
Is it too soon to say the Mets have the best lineup in MLB now that they have Carlos Correa?. Well, as Giants fans know too well, it’s too soon to even say the Mets have Carlos Correa. Regardless, while we await the results of Correa’s latest physical, let’s...
MLB
Clayton Kershaw set to play for Team USA
He's won a World Series title and an MVP Award, and his shelves are loaded with Cy Young Award trophies. Now, Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw wants to add a World Baseball Classic title to his menagerie. On Monday, Team USA announced that Kershaw was "All In" for the tournament this spring.
MLB
Mets trade McCann to Orioles for player to be named
NEW YORK -- Steve Cohen has committed to a historic player payroll in 2023 ... but he’s at least receiving a bit of a rebate. The Mets traded catcher James McCann and cash late Wednesday night to the Orioles for a player to be named. To rid themselves of the underperforming McCann, a source said, the Mets agreed to pay $19 million of the $24 million remaining on the catcher’s four-year contract, which he signed before the 2021 season. But it will actually save the Mets $8 million due to the smaller Competitive Balance Tax bill that will result.
MLB
Yankees name Judge 16th captain: 'An incredible honor'
NEW YORK -- It was about thirty minutes before Aaron Judge was to be introduced as the 16th captain in Yankees history, and the slugger was ushered to an office on Yankee Stadium’s suite level for the formal signing of his nine-year, $360 million contract, finding a chair at the desk once used by principal owner George M. Steinbrenner.
MLB
The best MLB player from every country & territory
Baseball may be America's pastime, but its popularity spans the globe. The game's reach will be on display in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the first round of pool play beginning March 8. The rosters aren't finalized yet, but the United States has loaded up as it prepares to...
MLB
MLB
Busy Mets add backup infielder Mendick (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets can only go so long without making a transaction. Less than a day after agreeing to terms with infielder Carlos Correa on a 12-year contract, per sources, and barely an hour after trading catcher James McCann to the Orioles, the Mets struck again on Wednesday with a one-year, $1 million deal for infielder Danny Mendick, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the contract, which will be New York’s 10th free-agent signing of the winter.
MLB
This A's signing seems like destiny
OAKLAND -- The way that Trevor May described his connection with the Bay Area during his introductory Zoom call with local media on Monday, it almost seemed as if his signing with the A’s this offseason was destiny. Though he grew up in the Pacific Northwest, May holds an...
MLB
Swanson's tie to Cubs is deeper than many realize
CHICAGO -- Dansby Swanson avoided eye contact with his parents as they looked on and listened from the first row in a press conference room in the Cubs' offices on Wednesday. Chicago's new shortstop wanted to keep his emotions in check as told this story. Swanson wore a warm smile...
MLB
Givens returns to where it all started in Baltimore
Anybody who follows Mychal Givens on Instagram can see how much he enjoys being a father. His profile is filled with pictures of his two daughters, 6-year-old Makaylah and 3-year-old Ahmya. So it was no surprise that when Givens joined a Zoom call to talk with reporters on Wednesday --...
MLB
Jeter on Judge being captain: 'This is historic'
NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter was less than six months removed from his storybook ending, the famous walk-off single that sealed his final game in the Bronx, and the retired shortstop was sharing dinner with a group of prospects as part of the Yankees’ “Captain’s Camp.”. Aaron...
MLB
Wordle played a role in this Tiger's rehab
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Jake Rogers can head into the holidays grateful that the Groundhog Day that was his recovery from Tommy John surgery is over. But one small part of his routine lives on.
MLB
Tracking the Mets' flurry of offseason moves
NEW YORK -- It was barely two years ago that Steve Cohen, upon purchasing the Mets, cautioned the public that he and team officials would not “spend like drunken sailors” in their pursuit of a revamped roster. For two winters, Cohen held to that ideal, keeping his expenditures (relatively) modest.
MLB
With incentive to return, Brantley a good fit for Astros
Michael Brantley watched from the sidelines as his Astros teammates clinched the World Series title, having been down since late June with a right shoulder injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. But now, back on an incentives-heavy one-year deal, his hope is that Houston can run it back with him on the field.
MLB
5 takeaways from stunning Correa news
Uh, whoa. Like the rest of you, I woke up Wednesday morning to a December surprise unlike any in recent baseball memory. Carlos Correa, who had agreed to a 13-year deal with the Giants before a physical that reportedly raised some red flags, is now apparently going to be … a New York Met?
MLB
A's add well-traveled Rucinski on 1-year deal
OAKLAND -- The A’s continued to add experience to their pitching staff on Wednesday, signing right-hander Drew Rucinski to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024. Rucinski, who turns 34 on Dec. 30, spent the last four seasons pitching in Korea for the NC Dinos. Over that stretch, he made 121 starts and racked up 732 2/3 innings, going 53-36 with a 3.06 ERA and 657 strikeouts. This past season was Rucinski’s best in the KBO, as he led the league in games started (31), ranked second in strikeouts (194) and innings pitched (193 2/3) and eighth in ERA (2.97).
MLB
Inbox: Could this player be the Dodger to watch in '23?
LOS ANGELES -- Despite winning a franchise-record 111 games in 2022, this has been an offseason of change for the Dodgers, and it’s not quite done. Even with those changes, the Dodgers are still confident they’ll field a very competitive team once Spring Training gets going in mid-February. Until then, let’s go ahead and answer a few of your questions in a holiday break Inbox.
MLB
'It ain't over 'till it's over': Correa, Cohen stun baseball world
What really just happened for Mets fans, like “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” a few nights early, can be traced back through 50 years of Mets history, all the way back to when Yogi Berra was their manager and once said this, famously and for all times in baseball:
MLB
Nats re-sign Erasmo Ramírez to 1-year deal
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right-hander Erasmo Ramírez on Tuesday, bringing back the versatile 32-year-old reliever for his second season in Washington. Ramírez made 60 appearances in 2022, including two starts and 10 games finished. He went 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA...
