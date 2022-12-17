NEW YORK -- Steve Cohen has committed to a historic player payroll in 2023 ... but he’s at least receiving a bit of a rebate. The Mets traded catcher James McCann and cash late Wednesday night to the Orioles for a player to be named. To rid themselves of the underperforming McCann, a source said, the Mets agreed to pay $19 million of the $24 million remaining on the catcher’s four-year contract, which he signed before the 2021 season. But it will actually save the Mets $8 million due to the smaller Competitive Balance Tax bill that will result.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO