mynewsla.com

Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash

An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged in deadly pursuit, crash in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
MONTEBELLO, CA
fullertonobserver.com

DUI Suspect Crashes Car into Barranca

Captain Jon Radus confirmed that police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Pomona and Union at 2:15am on Dec 17 on a report that a car had crashed and flipped upside down into the flood control channel. The 23-year-old driver of the 2013 Dodge Dart was lifted out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was charged with DUI and released. The passenger was not injured and climbed out of the vehicle herself.
FULLERTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police arrested three armed suspects including a gangbanger on probation

Due to an increase of graffiti, the Orange Police Department’s Gang Unit was patrolling the east sector when they observed three suspicious subjects. They attempted to contact the subjects and all three were detained after a foot pursuit. One male was a documented gang participant on probation. A second...
newsantaana.com

The SAPD arrested two men for stealing clothes from stores at the MainPlace Mall

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Santa Ana Police Burglary Detectives and officers from the Special Enforcement Team collaborated with Organized Retail Crime Investigators from multiple stores at Main Place Mall. Together, they conducted an operation to apprehend burglars, thieves, and shoplifters committing crimes in progress. During the operation, Organized Retail...

