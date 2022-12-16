Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged in deadly pursuit, crash in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury,...
Suspect arrested after chase leads to bizarre standoff in Montebello
The chase suspect would repeatedly stop the car on the road for several minutes and slowly take off once L.A. County sheriff's deputies began to descend on him.
foxla.com
Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
foxla.com
5 pounds of fentanyl and meth found in car in Huntington Beach, police say
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Two people were placed in handcuffs after police say they found five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Huntington Beach. On Tuesday, the Huntington Beach Police Department shared a photo of some of the officers' findings from the suspect's car. The driver,...
Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
fullertonobserver.com
DUI Suspect Crashes Car into Barranca
Captain Jon Radus confirmed that police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Pomona and Union at 2:15am on Dec 17 on a report that a car had crashed and flipped upside down into the flood control channel. The 23-year-old driver of the 2013 Dodge Dart was lifted out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was charged with DUI and released. The passenger was not injured and climbed out of the vehicle herself.
2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says
Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.
2urbangirls.com
Man, Woman Plead Guilty to Welfare Fraud in OC
A man and woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to welfare fraud in Orange County amounting to more than $141,000.
2urbangirls.com
Moreno Valley men arrested in connection with armed robbery of doughnut shop
BURBANK, Calif. – Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive...
Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a speeding vehicle exited off the freeway and transitioned into a standoff at a mobile home… Read more "Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect"
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder pulled over for speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
Alexander was out of jail on bond on a murder charge out of California, according to deputies.
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Man Arrested on Federal Complaint Alleging Armed Robbery Spree Last Month That Targeted Businesses in Orange County
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed eight armed robberies – and two attempted armed robberies – of businesses, mostly restaurants, during a week-long crime spree last month. George Arizon, 27, of...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police arrested three armed suspects including a gangbanger on probation
Due to an increase of graffiti, the Orange Police Department’s Gang Unit was patrolling the east sector when they observed three suspicious subjects. They attempted to contact the subjects and all three were detained after a foot pursuit. One male was a documented gang participant on probation. A second...
CHP: Speed Contributed to Fatal 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A 71-year-old man was speeding when he failed to negotiate a bend on Santiago Canyon Road and crashed into two other cars in a deadly collision, California Highway Patrol officials said today.
wbrc.com
Sword-wielding suspect arrested during SWAT standoff in California
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A Southern California woman was shocked when she returned home to find a stranger claiming the house was his. He was armed, and he ordered her to leave. Marcia Davalos came home just after noon on Monday and found the man she didn’t know inside....
newsantaana.com
The SAPD arrested two men for stealing clothes from stores at the MainPlace Mall
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Santa Ana Police Burglary Detectives and officers from the Special Enforcement Team collaborated with Organized Retail Crime Investigators from multiple stores at Main Place Mall. Together, they conducted an operation to apprehend burglars, thieves, and shoplifters committing crimes in progress. During the operation, Organized Retail...
