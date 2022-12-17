Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Elizabeth Warren pinches Musk’s pressure point with Tesla letter
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., isn’t drinking Elon Musk’s Kool-Aid like some of her Republican colleagues in Congress. And on Sunday, Warren sent a letter to the chair of Tesla’s board of directors sounding the alarm about a widely held belief that Musk is misusing Tesla by leveraging it to build up Twitter.
MSNBC
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities
Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 2
In an exclusive interview on “The Beat” Former President Trump’s impeachment defense lawyer David Schoen joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber right after the January 6th Committee issued criminal referrals for alleged Trump crimes. Melber presses Schoen on the new evidence revealed by Congress and the facts of the case.Dec. 21, 2022.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
MSNBC
Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene
On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped its years-long investigation with criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his alleged enablers. The Morning Joe panel discusses the referrals and Trump's future.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"
The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot
The January 6th Committee investigation examines months of plots, many obscured by Trump aides and allies who decided they were better off invoking their fight amendment right not to incriminate themselves. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the summary report and breaks down how pleading the fifth is legal, but raises suspicion. Melber adds analysis of the coup conspiracy stating the "rightful scrutiny" of the violence that day can "divert focus from the illegal, nonviolent attacks on the transfer of power."Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations
Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...
MSNBC
'Like night and day': Capitol police officer contrasts BLM protest with Trump's 1/6 riot
MSNBC
Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'
Yale University Professor Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to react to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington and joint address to Congress, his first trip outside of Ukraine since the start of the invasion.Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring
Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the criminal referrals the January 6 Committee recommended the Justice Department pursue against Trump and how he thinks the Justice Department and Special Counsel will proceed to hold Trump accountable “without which the republic will be in grave danger.”Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
State level investigations of Trump notably absent given Jan. 6 evidence
MSNBC
Removing the U.S. military’s Covid vaccine mandate is a bad look
Right-wing lawmakers have succeeded in stripping a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for service members from a gargantuan defense spending bill. The Senate passed the multibillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act — sans Covid vaccination mandate — last week, teeing it up for President Joe Biden to sign. For leaders, foreign...
MSNBC
Dave Aronberg: I'm not so sure the committee will charge Trump for Jan. 6
The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News has learned exclusively. The committee, gathering publicly Monday, is expected to vote on referrals asking the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against Trump related to the Capitol riot. Dave Aronberg and Luke Broadwater join Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Tax revelations open whole new category of bad news and danger for Trump
Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about what may be revealed in the release of Donald Trump's tax returns and the many indications that Trump is in a precarious and worsening financial situation. Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Why this entrepreneur is carrying 1,000 lanterns to Ukraine
Alice Min Soo Chun has been busy packing 1,000 collapsible lanterns into three giant suitcases. Shortly after Christmas, she’ll cart them by herself to war-ravaged Ukraine. Her goal is to distribute as many of the portable solar lights she created to as many children in hospitals as she can.
MSNBC
‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden
President Joe Biden spoke about U.S. support for Ukraine during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Biden said, “American people are prepared“ to “stand up to bullies, stand up for freedom.” Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever
Congress asks The Department of Justice to indict Former President Donald Trump. The January 6th Committee making history by referring Trump for criminal prosecution for a “multi-part” coup plot with charges that would carry years in prison. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this unprecedented legal development, the alleged co-conspirators and analyzes 160+ pages of evidence. Former Acting U-S Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former head of the SDNY and David Kelley join Ari Melber on this breaking story.Dec. 20, 2022.
