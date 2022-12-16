▶ Watch Video: Chasing Catherine Shelton (Part 1) This story originally aired on April 30, 2022. “48 Hours” has been covering the controversy surrounding a former Texas defense attorney for two decades. Say the name Catherine Shelton and you are guaranteed to get plenty of stories and opinions from many people in Houston and in Dallas. That’s because strange things have happened to the men in Shelton’s life. Some have suffered bizarre mishaps and misfortune and five men have died. She says she’s never killed anyone, but questions remain. “48 Hours” contributor Jenna Jackson went looking for the truth.

