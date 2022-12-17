Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
NBA
Magic’s Win Streak Snapped Despite Overcoming Late Double-Digit Deficit
Markelle Fultz set a new season high in scoring with 24 points, Franz Wagner posted 19 points and Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, but the Orlando Magic, despite erasing a late double-digit deficit, fell 126-125 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Key Stretch.
NBA
Recap: Thunder Holds Off Blazers
Every competitive event is its own entity. There’s no copy and paste, yet on Wednesday, the Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers found themselves in nearly the exact same scenario as the first game of this home-home miniseries. Monday’s game was a 123-121 shootout victory for OKC, but just like many NBA playoff series over the course of time, the second game on Wednesday night took on a very different personality.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Pacers 117, Celtics 112
After trailing by 30 points Wednesday night, the Celtics sliced that deficit all the way down to five with 3:01 remaining in the game. The crowd was behind them, preparing to erupt after watching a miraculous comeback. That never happened, however, because Indiana’s top playmaker silenced everyone in the building....
NBA
Cavs Beat Bucks, Bring Win Streak to Five
The Bucks came into Wednesday’s game with the league’s best mark. It was the perfect opportunity for the Cavaliers to flex their muscles on the home floor. For the second straight game, the Wine and Gold jumped out to an early lead and barely looked back – taking a double-digit edge with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter and keeping the pressure on the rest of the way, cruising to the 114-106 victory over Milwuakee to improve to an NBA-best 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.21.2022)
The Bulls (12-18) make their final visit to Atlanta to meet up with the Hawks (16-15) for the second of four games set between the teams this season. Chicago was here only 10 days ago, where the teams put on an entertaining but heartbreaking show for Bulls fans. With 0.5 seconds left on the clock, Hawks rookie AJ Griffin caught an inbounds pass and in one motion floated an overtime game-winner over the lip of the rim to give Atlanta a 123-122 victory.
NBA
Hawks' Dejounte Murray, John Collins return in win over Magic
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray returned for the team’s 126-125 home victory over Orlando on Monday. Murray, who had been sidelined since Dec. 8 with a left ankle injury, finished with 17 points in a team-high 37 minutes of action. Atlanta also got back star forward John Collins, who...
NBA
76ers Welcome Pistons for Sixth Game of Unbeaten Homestand | Gameday Report 30/82
The surging Philadelphia 76ers (17-12) – winners of five consecutive games – look to keep it going in their next game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (8-25). The contest marks the sixth game of the Sixers’ season-long seven game homestand. Including their current winning streak, the Sixers...
NBA
Wolves Fall To Mavs, Split Series
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in...
NBA
Edwards leads Timberwolves past flustered Mavericks 116-106
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-106 victory on Monday over the unglued Dallas Mavericks, who lost star Luca Doncic and coach Jason Kidd to successive ejections late in the third quarter. Naz Reid pitched...
NBA
Midweek Hoops In OKC As The Trail Blazers And Thunder Run It Back
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (17-14) at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (13-18) Dec. 21, 2022 — Paycom Center — 5:00 pm PST. Portland and Oklahoma City will meet for the second time of the regular season on Dec. 21 in Oklahoma City. MONDAY NIGHT: The Trail Blazers fell to the Thunder...
NBA
Magic Overcome 15-Point Deficit to Win For Seventh Time in Last Eight Games
Franz Wagner recorded 25 points, Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Cole Anthony scored 15 points off the bench, as the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to win for the seventh time in their last eight games with Wednesday’s 116-110 victory over the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
NBA
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
SGA Game-Winner Set up by Unpredictability and Teamwork
For the Thunder, even the predictable can be unpredictable. The NBA’s leader in clutch points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was on the floor and positioned right smack dab in the middle of the lane with 3.2 seconds to go in a tie game. Just before the ball was inbounded, Gilgeous-Alexander started running towards the perimeter, not to make a catch, but to set a screen. The Portland Trail Blazers instinctively switched, but likely expected someone to screen for Shai, not the inverse. The result was a smaller defender on Gilgeous-Alexander as he cut to the left wing.
NBA
"It Motivates Me" | Why Lauri Markkanen Should Be An NBA All-Star
Every year in February, NBA players take a break from the daily rigors of life in the league and unwind for a week. Most of them will travel to exotic places to relax in the sun, allowing the heat to heal their bodies for the stretch run of the season. Others will unplug while at home, taking the opportunity to spend quality time with their families.
NBA
NBA Imposes Penalty On New York Knicks For Early Free Agency Discussions
NEW YORK, December 21, 2022 – The NBA announced today the New York Knicks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded New York’s own second-round pick in the 2025 Draft. This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NBA
5 NBA legends headline Class of 2023 Hall of Fame nominees
The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees were announced Wednesday afternoon on ESPN’s “NBA Today”. The star-studded list of candidates includes four virtual locks as first-ballot NBA selections: Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. Another former NBA star officially being considered...
NBA
Dallas’ Jason Kidd Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which...
Out to finish strong after underwhelming seasons, Rams, Broncos meet
Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., will air on Nickelodeon with all the kid-friendly features one would expect from that network. That's appropriate, because both teams' seasons got slimed a long time before anyone thought about opening presents. Both shared great expectations in September, but neither will consider 2022 a fairy tale in any way. Denver traded for 10-year Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson...
NBA
Roundball Roundup: World Cup and Cavs-Jazz with Max Bretos
Sunday's World Cup Final was everything it was billed. And Leandro Bolmaro cheered with pride. Max Bretos of "The Soccer OG" previewed the Final and talked about his basketball fandom. He was born in Ohio and adopted the Cavaliers. Now, he gets to watch Donovan Mitchell on a daily basis - something he is certainly appreciating.
