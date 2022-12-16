Read full article on original website
Bobcat Football Lands First Group of 2023 Recruits
BOZEMAN, Montana - Versatility. That is the attribute most commonly assigned by Montana State head coach Brent Vigen to the December signees in the Bobcats' 2022-23 recruiting class. "We really like this group looking at its versatility," he said. "We were able to hit on all the position groups and add a lot of athleticism, a lot of guys who played multiple sports, a lot of guys who played multiple positions in high school, a lot of guys who were the best players on their team."
Bobcats Ride Big Second Half to Down Nevada at Maui Jim Classic
Montana State outscored Nevada by 19-points in the second half en route to a 64-43 win over the Wolf Pack in its final game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic at the South Maui Community Gymnasium on Sunday night. Montana State (7-5) built a 25-23 lead at halftime behind six...
Montana State Athletics Announces Partnership with Teamworks
BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana State University athletics department had announced a partnership with Teamworks, the Operating System for Sports™. Teamworks is used by over 6,000 NCAA Division I teams and 150,000 student-athletes nationwide and streamlines communications and operations for athletic departments and sports teams. "Improving the operational...
