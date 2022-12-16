ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

Related
msubobcats.com

Bobcat Football Lands First Group of 2023 Recruits

BOZEMAN, Montana - Versatility. That is the attribute most commonly assigned by Montana State head coach Brent Vigen to the December signees in the Bobcats' 2022-23 recruiting class. "We really like this group looking at its versatility," he said. "We were able to hit on all the position groups and add a lot of athleticism, a lot of guys who played multiple sports, a lot of guys who played multiple positions in high school, a lot of guys who were the best players on their team."
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcats Ride Big Second Half to Down Nevada at Maui Jim Classic

Montana State outscored Nevada by 19-points in the second half en route to a 64-43 win over the Wolf Pack in its final game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic at the South Maui Community Gymnasium on Sunday night. Montana State (7-5) built a 25-23 lead at halftime behind six...
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Montana State Athletics Announces Partnership with Teamworks

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana State University athletics department had announced a partnership with Teamworks, the Operating System for Sports™. Teamworks is used by over 6,000 NCAA Division I teams and 150,000 student-athletes nationwide and streamlines communications and operations for athletic departments and sports teams. "Improving the operational...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy