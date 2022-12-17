Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
KQED
'I Am Somebody Who Enjoys Arguing': 'Anonymoose,' Who Exposed SF City Hall Secrets, Hangs Up Antlers
One of San Francisco’s most prolific citizen muckrakers is hanging up their proverbial antlers. “Anonymoose” is the moniker of an anonymous internet agitator whose government records requests have cracked open the secrets of City Hall over the last three years. They kicked off their work during the pandemic, when remote access to government — like Zoom meetings for city hearings — made anonymous citizen work easier.
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
KQED
Protests, Pain and Passion: The Photos That Capture 2022 in the Bay Area
Impassioned protests. An ongoing pandemic. Reckonings with history. And amid it all, celebrations of life, joy and resistance. 2022 offered no shortage of indelible images in the Bay Area. Keep reading to see a selection of photography by KQED's News Photographer Beth LaBerge, alongside work by KQED's Aryk Copley, Amaya Edwards and Marlena Sloss.
These are the two sites Oakland Roots are considering for their new home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Roots soccer team and its adjacent women’s team, the Oakland Soul, have narrowed down their search for their next home stadium to two locations, the teams announced Tuesday. Currently, both teams play at the sporting field at Laney College near Lake Merritt in Oakland, but with growing interest and […]
Daily Californian
‘Great Resignation’ crisis impedes city operations with 1 in 6 posts vacant
The city of Berkeley is in crisis as it struggles to hire and retain the workers necessary to maintain city operations. 16.21% of available positions within the city are vacant as of June 2022, according to city data presented by Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley at the city council’s regular meeting Dec. 13. The low levels of staffing have increased strain on remaining city employees and have limited the services many city departments are able to provide, she noted.
Poets and Quants
2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area
Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
SFist
Drama In Alameda County DA's Office, As Outgoing DA Tries To Direct $20 Million To Her Own Projects
Retiring Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley tried to direct $20 million out incoming DA Pamela Price’s budget and into a set of her own pet nonprofits and projects, but she’s withdrawn that request after blowback. It was a pretty feel-good story in Alameda County in November, when...
sfstandard.com
Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says
California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
SFist
Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues
Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
Washington Examiner
Besieged by homeless, San Francisco businesses want their tax dollars back
San Francisco's La Cocina Marketplace, the city’s first women-led food hall, spends $300,000 a year on private security to protect the women owners, operators, and employees who work in the old post office's food stalls. But even that investment isn’t enough. By 3 p.m., needles, trash, and drug users...
GV Wire
Black Leaders in SF Say Drugs, Homelessness Out of Control
Black community leaders in San Francisco say they are fed up with homelessness, drugs, and crime. “My grandma used to say, ‘Your freedom ends where my nose begins,’ ” said the Rev. Amos Brown, who is president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP and a former local politician. “When homeless folks cause problems, their freedom ends. That’s not being mean, it’s being what I call engaging in responsible compassion.”
The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department. Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
Eater
These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco
On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
pioneerpublishers.com
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
All-cash home sales increasing everywhere but the Bay Area: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The share of homes being bought in all-cash deals has hit its highest level in eight years, according to a new report from Redfin. However, while all-cash deals are on the rise across the country, the Bay Area tops the list of places with the lowest share of such deals. About […]
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
Comments / 5