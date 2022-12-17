ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

Early Signing Day in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Early Signing Day held on Wednesday with a handful of athletes from the Lowcountry signing National Letters of Intent.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CofC men’s basketball ends non-conference slate with road victory

CONWAY, S.C. - Propelled by stellar shooting from behind the arc, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Coastal Carolina 83-69 on Monday night on the road to end non-conference play 12-1 on an 11-game winning streak. The start marks the best in the program’s NCAA playing history.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

City of Charleston gives $25,000 to the Town of James Island for seeking draining improvements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will award up to $25,000 to the Town of James Island to identify what areas should seek draining improvements. The City of Charleston committee on public works and utilities approved a memorandum of agreement with the Town of James Island to work collaboratively on a drainage study of the Camp Road Drainage Basin to develop drainage improvement project concepts.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Authorities looking for missing Bluffton man

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man missing from the Bluffton area. Juan Luis Niebla-Rangel, 26, was reported missing from his Sawmill Forest home in Bluffton on Dec. 16, authorities say. The sheriff’s office says family and friends have not heard from or seen Niebla-Rangel since Dec. 17 at approximately 7 a.m.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Spotty Showers Tonight, Thursday. ARCTIC BLAST FRIDAY!!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal low will be our main weather maker into the middle of the week before a strong, arctic front blasts through early Friday. Another disturbance moves in tonight and Thursday morning bringing a rain chance and a brief warm-up. Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday afternoon. The warm-up won’t last long! Wild weather is expected on Friday with the arrival of an Arctic cold front in the morning. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we brace for the coldest temperatures since January. A few showers are possible early Friday before we dry out and temperatures drop dramatically Friday morning. Temperatures will fall from near 60 degrees at sunrise to the 30s by lunchtime! With windy conditions expected, wind chills will likely fall into the 20s by midday and continue to fall into the afternoon. Some areas may be in the 20s for actual air temperatures by sunset Friday. Very cold conditions are expected Friday night with lows near 20° and wind chill values between 5-10°. A Wind Chill Advisory is likely to be issued area wide for late Friday and early Saturday. The wind will begin to calm down on Christmas Eve with sunny skies and highs only in the upper 30s, about 25° below average for late December. Low temperatures will be in the 20s again Saturday night and Sunday night with highs only slowly climbing back into the 40s. It should be a dry and sunny Christmas with highs in the low to mid 40s.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

4 puppies rescued from North Charleston fire Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department rescued four puppies from a house fire Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street for the fire. As of 9 a.m., fire investigators remained on the scene but the fire was under control.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train. With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”. He breathes, speaks,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SWAT, deputies on scene of man barricaded in Dorchester Co. home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect in a house on Cedar Grove Drive. The sheriff’s...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, jail records show. Officers responded to the CPM Federal Credit Union on E....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Warming shelters to open Christmas weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
CHARLESTON, SC

