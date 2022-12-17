Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Early Signing Day in Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Early Signing Day held on Wednesday with a handful of athletes from the Lowcountry signing National Letters of Intent.
live5news.com
CofC men’s basketball ends non-conference slate with road victory
CONWAY, S.C. - Propelled by stellar shooting from behind the arc, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Coastal Carolina 83-69 on Monday night on the road to end non-conference play 12-1 on an 11-game winning streak. The start marks the best in the program’s NCAA playing history.
live5news.com
Demolition underway for $27M N. Charleston athletic complex renovation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition has begun to make way for a new recreation complex in North Charleston that city officials say will bring upgraded amenities to the community. The renovations to the Danny Jones Athletic Complex near East Montague Avenue will cost a total of around $27 million.
live5news.com
City of Charleston gives $25,000 to the Town of James Island for seeking draining improvements
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will award up to $25,000 to the Town of James Island to identify what areas should seek draining improvements. The City of Charleston committee on public works and utilities approved a memorandum of agreement with the Town of James Island to work collaboratively on a drainage study of the Camp Road Drainage Basin to develop drainage improvement project concepts.
live5news.com
Charleston looking to turn former radio station site into public park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could soon be spending millions to turn the site of a former radio station in West Ashley into a public park with waterfront access. It’s been a while since WPAL signed off from a two-acre site along Wappoo Road near Savannah Highway...
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
live5news.com
GP HOPE delivers toys and holiday cheer to Colleton County residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some folks in Colleton County had a great weekend thanks to GP H.O.P.E., Inc. The group’s acronym stands for Green Pond Helping Our People Excel. The nonprofit hosted its third annual toy and bike giveaway last Saturday. More than 200 people turned out at the...
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing Bluffton man
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man missing from the Bluffton area. Juan Luis Niebla-Rangel, 26, was reported missing from his Sawmill Forest home in Bluffton on Dec. 16, authorities say. The sheriff’s office says family and friends have not heard from or seen Niebla-Rangel since Dec. 17 at approximately 7 a.m.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
wach.com
Sumter County woman killed in West Avenue South car accident identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a single car crash in Pinewood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say 77-year-old Earnesteene Moore of Pinewood was the victim of a single car crash on West Avenue South near Conrad Lane just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
live5news.com
Spotty Showers Tonight, Thursday. ARCTIC BLAST FRIDAY!!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal low will be our main weather maker into the middle of the week before a strong, arctic front blasts through early Friday. Another disturbance moves in tonight and Thursday morning bringing a rain chance and a brief warm-up. Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday afternoon. The warm-up won’t last long! Wild weather is expected on Friday with the arrival of an Arctic cold front in the morning. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we brace for the coldest temperatures since January. A few showers are possible early Friday before we dry out and temperatures drop dramatically Friday morning. Temperatures will fall from near 60 degrees at sunrise to the 30s by lunchtime! With windy conditions expected, wind chills will likely fall into the 20s by midday and continue to fall into the afternoon. Some areas may be in the 20s for actual air temperatures by sunset Friday. Very cold conditions are expected Friday night with lows near 20° and wind chill values between 5-10°. A Wind Chill Advisory is likely to be issued area wide for late Friday and early Saturday. The wind will begin to calm down on Christmas Eve with sunny skies and highs only in the upper 30s, about 25° below average for late December. Low temperatures will be in the 20s again Saturday night and Sunday night with highs only slowly climbing back into the 40s. It should be a dry and sunny Christmas with highs in the low to mid 40s.
live5news.com
4 puppies rescued from North Charleston fire Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department rescued four puppies from a house fire Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street for the fire. As of 9 a.m., fire investigators remained on the scene but the fire was under control.
live5news.com
Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train. With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”. He breathes, speaks,...
live5news.com
SWAT, deputies on scene of man barricaded in Dorchester Co. home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect in a house on Cedar Grove Drive. The sheriff’s...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of software engineer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bluffton man in his home during a botched armed robbery in 2020 was convicted and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Friday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of...
Man jailed on charges that he held SC woman captive for months
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work. Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Waynesboro […]
live5news.com
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, jail records show. Officers responded to the CPM Federal Credit Union on E....
live5news.com
Warming shelters to open Christmas weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
