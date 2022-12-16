Elon Musk appears ready to vacate his CEO position at Twitter. Musk took of one his periodic polls on the platform to let “the people” decide on a matter, the latest being whether he should step down as CEO of Twitter and hand over the reins to someone else. The people said yes, although taking Musk at his word has not always been the most reliable barometer so let’s see how this pans out.

