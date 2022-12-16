Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Dow falls over 650 points after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper
U.S. stocks were sharply lower in midday trade Thursday, more than erasing their gains from their biggest rally in three weeks after a round of upbeat economic data and a warning from hedge-fund titan David Tepper that he was “leaning short” against both stocks and bonds on expectations the Federal Reserve and other central banks will continue tightening into 2023.
msn.com
Dow's 725-point drop led by losses in shares of Intel, Boeing
Shares of Intel and Boeing are posting losses Thursday afternoon, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average slump. The Dow was most recently trading 725 points (2.2%) lower, as shares of Intel and Boeing are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Intel's shares are down $1.42, or 5.3%, while those of Boeing have declined $9.10 (4.6%), combining for a roughly 69-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Microsoft Apple and Caterpillar A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
msn.com
A Stock Market Rally Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy Before 2023
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful people in finance, and his portfolio's performance is a testament to the power of long-term investing. Buffett bought his first stock at age 11, he took control of Berkshire Hathaway at age 35, and he now ranks among the richest people on the planet at age 92, with a net worth that exceeds $100 billion.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks close sharply higher as Nike, consumer sentiment spur Wall Street rebound
U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday as strong earnings from Nike and FedEx, along with upbeat consumer confidence data, lifted sentiment after a recent bout of selling. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) surged 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped more than 500 points, or 1.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also advanced 1.5%.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com
Dow up nearly 500 points on strong earnings as consumer confidence hits 8-month high
U.S. stocks rallied in early afternoon trade on Wednesday, as investors digested better-than-expected earnings reports and data showing a rise in U.S. consumer confidence. Stocks are extending gains after Wall Street snapped a losing streak as the long Christmas weekend nears. How are stocks trading?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
msn.com
Dow gains 526 points, stocks score best day in 3 weeks after consumer confidence hits 8-month high
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, booking their largest daily percentage gain in three weeks, as investors digested better-than-expected earnings reports and data showing a rise in U.S. consumer confidence. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 526.74 points, or 1.6%, to finish at 33,376.48. The...
msn.com
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in December
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hugely outperformed the other two major indexes in 2022 -- the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite -- but it's still down about 10% so far. If you look at how the 30 Dow stocks have individually performed this year, it's a motley crew....
msn.com
Nasdaq Down Over 3%; IsoPlexis Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 1.79% to 32,778.33 while the NASDAQ fell 3.21% to 10,365.96. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.35% to 3,787.23. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by just...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks snap four-day losing streak, Tesla sell-off intensifies
U.S. stocks capped a volatile session Tuesday with modest gains as investors stopped losses from stretching into a fifth day. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched up 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added about 90 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was just above flat. The moves came after four straight days of losses dragged all three major averages to their lowest closes in six weeks on Monday.
msn.com
11 high-yield dividend stocks that are Wall Street’s favorites for 2023
Investors love dividend stocks but there are different ways to look at them, including various “quality” approaches. Today we are focusing on high yields. A high dividend yield can be a warning that investors have lost confidence in a company’s ability to maintain its dividend payout. But there are always exceptions, some of which can be brought about by market events — some investors remain skeptical of energy stocks, for example, after so much pain before this year’s outstanding performance for the sector.
msn.com
Cramer Says S&P 500 Chart Analysis Shows Stock Buying Prospects Still Alive: 'Christmas Is Not Going To Be Canceled For Wall Street'
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investor optimism on the much anticipated "Santa Claus" rally began to fade over fears of recession gaining momentum. Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has cited a chart interpreted by Larry Williams and said there could be a possible opportunity for buying stocks and that Christmas is not going to be canceled for Wall Street, according to a CNBC report.
msn.com
Should You Buy 2022's 3 Best-Performing Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?
Less than 29% of the stocks in the S&P 500 have delivered positive returns so far this year. But over 80% of those winners share at least one thing in common: They pay dividends. Some members of this elite group have done especially well for their shareholders. Should you buy...
msn.com
2 Semiconductor Stocks That Can Help You Beat the Nasdaq Bear Market
As the end of 2022 rapidly approaches, it's increasingly unlikely that the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 index will pull itself out of bear market territory. It's nursing a 32% decline for the year, which would mark its worst annual performance since the global financial crisis in 2008. There have been some early...
Tesla offers rare year-end discounts on 2 top-selling models
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. is offering rare discounts through year’s end on its two top-selling models, an indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles. The Austin, Texas, company started offering a $3,750 incentive on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV on its website earlier this month, but on Wednesday doubled the discount to $7,500 for those who take delivery between now and Dec. 31. The move comes ahead of a new federal tax credit of up to $7,500 that’s scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. Teslas weren’t eligible for a previous federal tax credit program because the company had reached a limit of 200,000 vehicles sold. Next year’s credits don’t have such a limit. “This is a sign of demand cracks and not a good sign for Tesla heading into the December year-end,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in an e-mail. “EV competition is increasing across the board, and Tesla is seeing some demand headwinds.”
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Wednesday's rally
U.S. stocks plunged Thursday as December's sell-off resumed — and intensified — after a rally in the previous session failed to hold ground. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 2% as of noon, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 500 points, or 1.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 2.9% toward 2022 lows.
msn.com
Dow Tumbles 300 Points; US Economy Expands 3.2% In Q3
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 1% to 33,041.42 while the NASDAQ fell 1.79% to 10,518.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.28% to 3,828.79. Also check this: Market Volatility Drops...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank as December selling accelerates
U.S. stocks plunged Thursday as December's sell-off intensified after a fleeting rally in the previous session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 2.8% in afternoon trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed nearly 750 points, or 2.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled as much as 3.9%, its largest intraday decline since Oct. 7.
msn.com
Bitcoin Price Prediction December 2022
Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, is made possible by blockchain technology, a method of generating and tracking digital assets and processing transactions. When bitcoin is doing well, other cryptocurrencies are likely to be doing well. When bitcoin is doing poorly, other cryptos are likely also suffering. Nobody, however, seems to agree...
msn.com
'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
Comments / 0