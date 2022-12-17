ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Shelley, Nebraska women top No. 20 Kansas in triple OT 85-79

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 24 points, hitting two of Nebraska's three 3-pointers in the third overtime, and the Cornhuskers handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season 85-79 on Wednesday night. Shelley's first 3 opened the scoring in the third overtime for a 73-70...
LINCOLN, NE

