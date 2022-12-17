Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Moss Point football’s Jamarious Brown signs with Ole Miss Rebels
Less than two weeks ago, NBA Superstar Devin Booker returning home to Moss Point to retire his number 2 Tigers jersey in the rafters. Today, the next generation of great talent to come out of the River City, Jamarious Brown using that same gym on National Signing Day. This morning,...
Two Vigor athletes sign, but 3-star lineman Michael Towner puts off his decision
Vigor High School 3-star defensive lineman Michael Towner – the 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A Lineman of the Year – was scheduled to sign a football scholarship on Wednesday during ceremonies held at the school library, but he decided to wait until a later date, according to Wolves’ head coach Markus Cook.
ourmshome.com
Class 4A All-State: Moss Point’s Brown tops defense
The Mississippi High School Activities Association recently released its annual All-State teams as selected by member coaches in all six classifications in the state. The “Southern Six” was well represented in all of the top three classifications, 6A-4A, and actually produced the “Overall” Player of the Year in the top two classifications as well as the Defensive Player of the year in Class 4A.
ourmshome.com
Remembering the Shrimp Bowl Classic, the granddaddy of them all
For many years before the implementation of the state-wide prep football playoff system in the state of Mississippi in the early 1980s, the only postseason contests that most teams could strive for was to play well enough to be picked to play in one of a multitude of bowl games spread throughout the Magnolia State.
New George County Middle School principal named
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new principal will lead George County Middle School when students return in January. Morgan Dean was appointed to the role during the special-called district school board meeting on Dec. 20. Dean has been the Assistant Director of Career & Technical Education at George County High School since January 2020. […]
utv44.com
Mobile adding second premier HBCU football matchup
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The inaugural HBCU matchup titled “The Port City Classic” will be played in Mobile in 2023. Full details have not been released yet, but tomorrow the Mobile City Council will consider a resolution to increase the funding for the game from $225,000 to $450,000.
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula community mourns at the funeral of Coach Lee Tingle
It was a somber day in Jackson County as Coach Lee Tingle was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for the funeral of longtime Coach Lee Tingle. On December 2nd, Tingle died from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. Lee was involved with Pascagoula youth sports...
WLOX
South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula PD honoring former and current K9 officers with ornaments
The Pascagoula Police Department is honoring their furry officers!. The Christmas tree at the station is honoring the current K9 officers as well as pups from the past. One ornament gives memory to K9 Miso. Miso retired from service in 2015 and passed at his former handler’s home in 2020.
wxxv25.com
Cold weather shelters opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
As a stretch of cold weather is set to enter our area, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that shelter. You can reach out to them by calling 228-896-8080.
WLOX
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are still unanswered questions about the two officers’ deaths December 14, and the biggest one is “why?” Why was Amy Anderson at a Bay St. Louis motel, with her small child and a gun? Why did she turn on the police officers called to help her?
wxxv25.com
Funeral service for two fallen Bay St. Louis police officers
It was a somber day for South Mississippi today as fallen police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were laid to rest. An overflowing crowd gathered to pay their respects for 34-year-old Sgt. Steven Robin and 23-year-old Officer Branden Estorffee, who were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for a wellness check.
wxxv25.com
Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County
Two people are wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged commercial burglary. The incident happened on December 13th off Highway 613 in the Agricola community. Charles Mott and Tiffany Steele are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a home that’s being renovated. Mott was identified...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis officers’ caskets wrapped in memories
A Coast man created a casket to honor his sister earlier this year and it led him to wrapping more than 60 caskets. His two most recent designs are the caskets of the two fallen officers in Bay St. Louis. Casey Lawhon recently celebrated four years in business with KC...
wxxv25.com
Suspect in November murder case now in custody
A man wanted in connection to a November murder in Gulfport has been arrested. According to the Harrison County jail docket, 28-year-old Royce Barthelemy was booked into the jail about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1 million dollars.
wxxv25.com
Shop with a Cop benefitting members of Boys and Girls Club
Members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast received an early Christmas present: a hundred-dollar shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Twenty-six children were hand selected to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy in Gulfport. Each child was given a gift card and paired up with a local deputy to roam the aisles.
wxxv25.com
14-year-old girl starts her own business in Biloxi
What started off as a hobby is now a running business for 14-year-old Zoe Bailey. Bailey and her sister came up with the idea of making their own slime, but as Bailey’s sister got older, she lost interest, giving Bailey full control of rebranding and processing the slime. Bailey...
WDAM-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
Comments / 0