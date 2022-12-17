ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

wxxv25.com

Moss Point football’s Jamarious Brown signs with Ole Miss Rebels

Less than two weeks ago, NBA Superstar Devin Booker returning home to Moss Point to retire his number 2 Tigers jersey in the rafters. Today, the next generation of great talent to come out of the River City, Jamarious Brown using that same gym on National Signing Day. This morning,...
MOSS POINT, MS
ourmshome.com

Class 4A All-State: Moss Point’s Brown tops defense

The Mississippi High School Activities Association recently released its annual All-State teams as selected by member coaches in all six classifications in the state. The “Southern Six” was well represented in all of the top three classifications, 6A-4A, and actually produced the “Overall” Player of the Year in the top two classifications as well as the Defensive Player of the year in Class 4A.
MOSS POINT, MS
ourmshome.com

Remembering the Shrimp Bowl Classic, the granddaddy of them all

For many years before the implementation of the state-wide prep football playoff system in the state of Mississippi in the early 1980s, the only postseason contests that most teams could strive for was to play well enough to be picked to play in one of a multitude of bowl games spread throughout the Magnolia State.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

New George County Middle School principal named

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new principal will lead George County Middle School when students return in January. Morgan Dean was appointed to the role during the special-called district school board meeting on Dec. 20. Dean has been the Assistant Director of Career & Technical Education at George County High School since January 2020. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Mobile adding second premier HBCU football matchup

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The inaugural HBCU matchup titled “The Port City Classic” will be played in Mobile in 2023. Full details have not been released yet, but tomorrow the Mobile City Council will consider a resolution to increase the funding for the game from $225,000 to $450,000.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula community mourns at the funeral of Coach Lee Tingle

It was a somber day in Jackson County as Coach Lee Tingle was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for the funeral of longtime Coach Lee Tingle. On December 2nd, Tingle died from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. Lee was involved with Pascagoula youth sports...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Cold weather shelters opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

As a stretch of cold weather is set to enter our area, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that shelter. You can reach out to them by calling 228-896-8080.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Funeral service for two fallen Bay St. Louis police officers

It was a somber day for South Mississippi today as fallen police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were laid to rest. An overflowing crowd gathered to pay their respects for 34-year-old Sgt. Steven Robin and 23-year-old Officer Branden Estorffee, who were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for a wellness check.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County

Two people are wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged commercial burglary. The incident happened on December 13th off Highway 613 in the Agricola community. Charles Mott and Tiffany Steele are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a home that’s being renovated. Mott was identified...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis officers’ caskets wrapped in memories

A Coast man created a casket to honor his sister earlier this year and it led him to wrapping more than 60 caskets. His two most recent designs are the caskets of the two fallen officers in Bay St. Louis. Casey Lawhon recently celebrated four years in business with KC...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Suspect in November murder case now in custody

A man wanted in connection to a November murder in Gulfport has been arrested. According to the Harrison County jail docket, 28-year-old Royce Barthelemy was booked into the jail about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1 million dollars.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Shop with a Cop benefitting members of Boys and Girls Club

Members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast received an early Christmas present: a hundred-dollar shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Twenty-six children were hand selected to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy in Gulfport. Each child was given a gift card and paired up with a local deputy to roam the aisles.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

14-year-old girl starts her own business in Biloxi

What started off as a hobby is now a running business for 14-year-old Zoe Bailey. Bailey and her sister came up with the idea of making their own slime, but as Bailey’s sister got older, she lost interest, giving Bailey full control of rebranding and processing the slime. Bailey...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
PERRY COUNTY, MS

