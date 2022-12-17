Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: calm weather, light winds for holiday weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds and cool nights as we head into the holiday weekend. Big surf for North and West shores. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Variable winds at 5-15 mph.
KITV.com
Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday's storm caused tons of trees and branches to fall, some even breaking through windows and others blocking streets. Winds caused some electric poles to be damaged including one on Waihee Road that led to a road closure. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it...
KITV.com
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
KITV.com
Warning signs posted after sharks spotted swimming in waters off leeward Oahu beaches
NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted along beaches on Oahu’s west side after sharks were spotted between 100 and 150 yards offshore on Wednesday. The warning signs have been posted at Kahe Point Beach Park and Nankuli Beach Park.
KITV.com
Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Large rocks and whatever items are available, that's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the heavy winds. "Mainly we tie down everything. Even though the wind is stronger, the waves are stronger than us....
KITV.com
Annual 'First Day Hike' to Makapuu Lighthouse returns for New Year's 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu’s annual First Day Hike to the Makapuu Lighthouse is back for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sunrise hike along the Kaiwi scenic coastline is one of the best-attended first day hike events in the US.
KITV.com
Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose. A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take...
KITV.com
Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area
Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE. Crews are responding to a reported structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
KITV.com
How to get money back if your car is damaged from hitting a pothole
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Potholes are everywhere and often pop up after heavy rain. Those pesky potholes can damage your tires and vehicle, and the costs add up. What can you do if that happens to you, and how can you get money back to pay for the damage?
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing pleads 'not guilty' to homicide
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A jury trial is set to begin in February 2023 for a man accused of stabbing another man to death in Waikiki. Lionel Winebush pleaded not guilty to murder. He's accused of killing 21-year-old Tony Taki in early December.
KITV.com
Student Rush tickets available for Hamilton performances
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Students of any age will have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets of the hit Broadway show Hamilton. Running now through January 29th, students with valid ID can purchase $25 discounted tickets on the day of the show, and only at the Blaisdell Box Office.
KITV.com
Remembering homeless lives lost: Oahu nonprofit holds memorial
A local shelter today held a special ceremony to remember those who have died while struggling to get off the streets. Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year. Life can be brutal for the thousands of homeless people across the state. A local shelter...
KITV.com
Think If You Drink: Alcohol-Impaired Driving
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - With the holidays comes lots of festivities, and many choose to celebrate with alcohol. For those who partake, there are some tips for what you can do before going out to stay safe. Matthew “Kona” Ka‘aihue (Senior District Court Deputy Public Defender, Office of the...
KITV.com
Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year
At a memorial service today in Iwilei, the Institute for Human Services celebrated the lives of 34 shelter residents who died this year. "Not just in sadness and grief, but also to remember their contribution to society, their gifts," said IHS chaplain MacArthur Flournoy. "We consider those family members. It really is about being an 'ohana."
KITV.com
Court date set for Oahu man accused of torturing cat
An Oahu man accused of animal cruelty is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Court documents show 51-year-old Gary Dano allegedly tortured a pet cat back in February 2022. Dano is facing two counts of first degree animal cruelty for this ncident.
KITV.com
Raising Cane's, 102.7 Da Bomb hosts virtual toy drive is help families in need
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Keola Klaus Virtual Toy Drive is raising money for families in need this holiday season. Raising Cane's will show love and give a free Box Combo gift card to every person who donates $20 or more to the toy drive -- 100% of the donations will benefit Partners in Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that strengthens families and communities through free programs like Nā Pono Nā No ʻOhana, Ka Paʻalana, and Project Pilina.
Comments / 0