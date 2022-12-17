ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- A number of flights leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday faced delays and outright cancellations. These include flights to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose. A flight from Honolulu to Toronto on Air Canada was also delayed. It was scheduled to take...
Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area

Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE. Crews are responding to a reported structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.
Student Rush tickets available for Hamilton performances

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Students of any age will have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets of the hit Broadway show Hamilton. Running now through January 29th, students with valid ID can purchase $25 discounted tickets on the day of the show, and only at the Blaisdell Box Office.
Remembering homeless lives lost: Oahu nonprofit holds memorial

A local shelter today held a special ceremony to remember those who have died while struggling to get off the streets. Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year. Life can be brutal for the thousands of homeless people across the state. A local shelter...
Think If You Drink: Alcohol-Impaired Driving

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - With the holidays comes lots of festivities, and many choose to celebrate with alcohol. For those who partake, there are some tips for what you can do before going out to stay safe. Matthew “Kona” Ka‘aihue (Senior District Court Deputy Public Defender, Office of the...
Court date set for Oahu man accused of torturing cat

An Oahu man accused of animal cruelty is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Court documents show 51-year-old Gary Dano allegedly tortured a pet cat back in February 2022. Dano is facing two counts of first degree animal cruelty for this ncident.
Raising Cane's, 102.7 Da Bomb hosts virtual toy drive is help families in need

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Keola Klaus Virtual Toy Drive is raising money for families in need this holiday season. Raising Cane's will show love and give a free Box Combo gift card to every person who donates $20 or more to the toy drive -- 100% of the donations will benefit Partners in Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that strengthens families and communities through free programs like Nā Pono Nā No ʻOhana, Ka Paʻalana, and Project Pilina.
