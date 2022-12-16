ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers explains why Tobias Harris was scratched before Sixers win

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457TIP_0jllWJrL00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–Shortly before the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, they found out they would be missing Tobias Harris due to back pain. The veteran out of Tennessee was not listed on the injury report so it was the latest scratch a team could have.

In Harris’ place, they turned to Matisse Thybulle and the defensive stud out of Washington helped the Sixers knock off the Warriors 118-106 at home for their fourth straight win.

After the win, coach Doc Rivers explained what happened to Harris and why he was scratched.

“We had no idea,” said Rivers. “He was great at shootaround this morning. He went out on the floor and shot and came back in and said his back was really bothering him, went back out to see if he could loosen up, and then he came back and didn’t. I think they told me late.”

The Sixers have two days off before they take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday to continue the homestand.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' coach Jacque Vaughn 'looks forward' to Kyrie Irving playing Friday against Bucks

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving was a late scratch for Wednesday’s 143-113 win over the Golden State Warriors due to right calf tightness. According to reporting by ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Vaughn said that Irving experienced tightness in his calf during some shooting he was doing before the game and Vaughn made the decision to sit Irving after that.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss

Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy