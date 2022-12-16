Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
Eater
These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco
On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
Eater
Check Out This Bayview Cafe for Artisan Bread and Live Jazz While You Can
Kristin Houk’s Cafe Alma opened in November 2019 in India Basin, though some would consider the neighborhood a portion of Hunter’s Point. She’s run taco and burger spot Tato for five years and All Good Pizza for 11, both Bayview neighborhood staples. So it seems almost inevitable she’d try her hand at an all-day cafe for the city’s eastside residents.
7x7.com
18 Fun Things to Do During Christmas Week (12.19.22)
Ho-ho-holy moly, we cannot believe it’s Christmas. Spread some cheer by singing loud for all to hear at Elf in concert, take a ride with Santa on the Napa Valley Wine Train, spend Christmas Eve in the Fine Arts Museum galleries, BYOB to the Dorian's annual Cab & Slab dinner, take a self-guided tour of the Bay Area's larger-than-life gingerbread houses, and more.
The Owners of Jack’s Filling Station Are Bringing a New Concept to Sonoma
Erika and Chad Harris, co-owners of Jack's Filling Station and Lou's Luncheonette, have applied for an on-sale general eating place license and a caterer permit for a new address.
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
familyroadtripguru.com
FREE Things to Do in Bay Area
If you have been following my blog for a while you have probably figured out that I put a huge focus on making travel affordable to ALL families. This new article, “Free Things to Do in Bay Area”, is just the latest in the series of my blog posts about travel on a shoestring budget. Definitely check out Adventures Under $10 section on my blog on more super affordable and often FREE attractions and destinations.
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
sfstandard.com
Menorahs and Dreidel Cookie Molds: Prepare for Hanukkah at the Last Judaica Store in San Francisco
While many San Franciscans are placing their Amazon Prime orders, in search of the true meaning of Christmas, the Jewish portion of the population is digging up the menorahs they swore they had. This year, the eight days of celebration overlap nicely with Christmas, meaning many of us are united...
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
sfstandard.com
Surreal Moment Downtown SF Office Not Touched Since Pandemic is Cleared Out
Attention on San Francisco’s languishing downtown is enough to warrant a New York Times deep dive on the topic, but perhaps the best distillation of the still-eerie emptiness was a recent TikTok post from user @heybrandonwakeup. In the video—which has more than 1.8 million views—Brandon Muso filmed the experience...
sonomamag.com
The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa
It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SF Gate, Boba Guys and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sfstandard.com
Oakland’s Starline Social Club Announces it Will Close This Month
An Oakland live performance venue that has hosted such prominent artists as Solange, Dirty Projectors and Dave Chappelle has announced it will close at the end of the month. The Starline Social Club, which also served as a platform for local artists, announced in an Instagram post on Friday that it will end all operations on Jan. 1.
Oakland bar and concert venue Starline Social Club announces closure
Its last day in operation will be New Year's Eve.
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
KTVU FOX 2
A cold weekend in the Bay Area
Morning temperatures are below freezing in many inland cities across the Bay Area. Cold mornings and seasonal mid-day temperatures are in store for the rest of the weekend.
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
Comments / 0