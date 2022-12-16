Read full article on original website
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
How Much Does a Mercedes-Benz EQS Cost? Price Breakdown for the EQS Sedan and SUV Models
In case you hadn't noticed, the automotive world is hurtling headlong toward a new age of electric propulsion, and thanks in part to its rapidly expanding lineup of EQ-branded models, Mercedes-Benz is adapting to the paradigm shift as well as any automaker. Leading the way are its all-new, built-from-the-ground-up Mercedes EQS Sedan and EQS SUV models, a pair all-electric-powered high-end luxury vehicles.
Fisker PEAR Electric SUV Is Getting Something Called a "Houdini Trunk"
You may have heard of famed automotive designer and CEO Henrik Fisker from his time at BMW, Aston Martin, VLF, or even when he took on Tesla with the Karma. To say it's a prolific career is an understatement, but Fisker is now ready to take his greatest leap yet—as a mainstream all-electric SUV manufacturer. The newly-minted Fisker Inc. 's first SUV, the Ocean, is already headed to production next year with Magna Steyr in Europe. The brand's follow-up has just been revealed in camouflage with a trick trunk, so say hello to the Fisker PEAR.
2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro V-8 Now Packs 1,000 HP
Chevrolet's factory-built drag car, the COPO Camaro, returns for 2023 but it's bringing along a new engine to the quarter-mile fight. How does it compare to the outgoing 572 V-8 from the 2022 model? We take a look at the specs for both to see how these big block Camaros line up, but suffice it to say, the new COPO 632 is going to be a much more powerful engine thanks to more displacement.
Smart Slippage: How the Clever E-Twinster Torque-Vectoring E-Axle Works
There's no better way to meter precisely the right amount of torque to each corner of a vehicle than assigning each wheel its own electric motor. But that's way too expensive for everyday vehicles, so driveline supplier GKN is offering the next best thing: One motor with a two-speed gear reduction drive that engages each wheel on its axle with a separate clutch. This does away with the need for a differential, and it apportions torque the same way it did when we fell for this system in the Ford Focus RS. We first encountered this concept at the Frankfurt show a few years back, but let's recap the highlights before strapping in to try it out.
This Custom GMC Hummer EV Is in the Army (Green) Now
There aren't that many all-electric GMC Hummer EV trucks on the road, so naturally, there aren't that many customized ones silently zipping around. Plus, it's one of those vehicles that doesn't really need customizing; it's absolutely large-and-in-charge straight from the factory. It comes as no surprise, though, that South Florida Customs (SoFlo Customs), maker of the SoFlo Stallion Ford Bronco and SoFlo Spartan Jeep Gladiator, has captured the electric giant and given it the SoFlo treatment. The result is called the SoFlo Strikeforce GMC Hummer EV, and it's everything we've come to expect from SoFlo. And yes, it's still electric. And yes, all the mods add some 400 pounds of heft over the factory Hummer EV.
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro First Test: We Expected Better
In a perfect world, all cars would be flawless and our jobs would be obsolete. Perfection is rarely the reality, though, and that quickly brings us to the new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We waited 15 years for a redesigned Tundra, and the result is not without its virtues. But this TRD Pro nevertheless fell notably below our expectations.
The 2024 Hyundai Kona EV Gets the Cool Staria Van's Good-Lookin' Unibrow
The Korean automakers have been on a roll lately with design, and the new 2024 Hyundai Kona EV continues the trend. The fresh new look will be joined by another crowded lineup of powertrain options, meaning the Kona will be offered with either an internal combustion engine (ICE), a performance-tuned N Line version, a hybrid electric model (HEV), and all-electric (EV) version. They all share a platform, but Hyundai will tune the styling of each to be a little unique.
New Patent Hints the Next Mazda 3 Sedan Could be a FWD EV
Mazda is not exactly leading the charge in the automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker has a lot of catching up to do when you compare it to its competitors like Tesla, Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota. Mazda just isn't big enough to throw around the kind of money it takes to "zoom-zoom" in to the EV future as fast as everyone else. To its credit, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 is currently on the market as the brand's first BEV. Although the MX-30's 100-mile range is unimpressive to say the least. But things could improve with the next-gen Mazda 3 if these new patents are any indication of what's to come.
2022 Land Rover Range Rover V-8 First Test: It Ain’t Electric, But It’ll Do
Land Rover's legendary Range Rover has become gradually greener, with the addition of mild- and plug-in hybrid versions and an all-electric version on the way. The new-for-2022 Range Rover still offers a V-8, but it's a new engine—a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo unit that replaces the 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 in the previous-gen Range Rover. How does this new V-8 do the hustle? We strapped on the timing gear to find out.
2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron First Drive: Range Finder
We're hauling along at a decent clip on a smooth black ribbon of road in a new 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron, pondering the craggy, moss-covered moonscape blurring by us as we do. A faint whine is emanating from the electric motors, distant and almost nonexistent. We listen for tire noise, wind noise—any noise. It's there, but the sound deprivation is real.
