Matisse Thybulle admits Sixers took short-handed Warriors lightly to start

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers played host to the Golden State Warriors on Friday and they came away with a 118-106 win for their fourth straight. They are beginning to figure it all out as they continue to move forward on their title quest.

However, it was a tough start for the Sixers on Friday. The Warriors, who were missing the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, came out firing in the first quarter.

They drilled nine triples, five from Donte DiVincenzo, and they scored 38 points in the first quarter. Philadelphia looked like they were sleepwalking a bit before they hit the gas pedal in the third quarter and sped to a win.

“The biggest challenge is not playing down to your competition,” said Matisse Thybulle who drew the start in place of the injured Tobias Harris. “I think my coach has been telling me that since I was in eighth grade is the biggest mental challenge and when you have the star player out, and a handful of others, you think it’s gonna be easier, but more times than not, it’s harder because now guys who normally don’t get opportunities. Their team dynamic changes and then you sit back thinking it’s gonna be sweet.”

The Warriors really put it on the Sixers to start the game. Philadelphia looked a bit disinterested and if it wasn’t for James Harden and Joel Embiid and their offense, the Sixers might’ve been trailing that game by more than just five after one quarter.

“They came out and they wanted to prove a lot and they did that,” said coach Doc Rivers of the Warriors. “DiVincenzo, I kept seeing a Villanova jersey, he was phenomenal at the beginning of the game. From that point on, defensively, I thought we were pretty good. Still had our stretches, I don’t think we played with great life tonight, but we won the game, and we’ll take it.”

With that being said, the Sixers need to start games better and be able to bring more energy than they did. They got away with it on Friday because of how short-handed the Warriors were, but that can’t happen on a regular basis.

“Effort’s a big thing and then focus,” said Thybulle. “Like those things don’t really show up as specific events, but when you calibrate them, there’s just this tendency of bad things stop happening.”

The Sixers will play host to the Toronto Raptors on Monday.