Colin Cowherd: “Mahomes was 36 of 41 with an 88% completion percentage. It’s the greatest day ever for a quarterback in NFL history with over 40 attempts. At one point at the end he completed 20 straight throws. That’s impossible in the NFL. We now take him for granted. I think he’s going to win one, two more Super Bowls. It’s really hard— you need your left tackle, you need your mike linebacker, you need a lot of help, and you need health. Brady was very lucky, rarely did he go into a Super Bowl missing multiple starters. Mahomes went in missing both tackles and he got blown out. Just to give you a sense how great Mahomes is— Aaron Rodgers lost his best receiver and they went into the toilet. Mahomes loses his best receiver and he leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns in the significantly better AFC. He has so far blown past Aaron Rodgers. He’s not going to win seven Super Bowls. Let’s be honest, the division that Brady was in was mostly garbage with garbage quarterbacks and garbage coaches. What you get with Mahomes is remarkable. You get all the big swings and risks without the mistakes. It’s like Aaron Judge never striking out, it’s incredible. With Aaron Rodgers you don’t get the risks, he often plays it safe. With Josh Allen you get the big risks but you get mistakes. With Mahomes, he’s the home run hitter who doesn’t strike out. Arm, IQ, size, mobility, coachability… The only knock I have on him is his mechanics occasionally go sideways, but it’s brief. Let’s never take this kid for granted. Yesterday throwing to his three favorite targets on the road – Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster, and McKinnon, he was 28 for 28. And you’re trying to talk yourselves into Daniel Jones?? Total package he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen.” (Full Segment Above)

2 DAYS AGO