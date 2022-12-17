Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
NFL Legend Willie McGinest Arrested: Report
Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles Monday (December 19) morning, TMZ Sports reports. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that McGinest turned himself in to police custody in relation to an assault incident that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks. The 51-year-old was reported...
iheart.com
Tom Brady is Responsible for Derailing the Buccaneers’ Season
Rob Parker: “If the Buccaneers don’t make the playoffs, Todd Bowles should be fired! It has a lot to do with the way he’s handled the team this year. He lost control of this team early, with the way the Tom Brady situation was handled. You can say, ‘Well, he’s won seven championships, so he should be allowed to do whatever he wants.’ No! That’s not good for a team, and Bowles allowed Tom Brady to undermine him and let other players question him. It’s one thing if they were winners this season, but they haven’t. They look horrible most games. They look like they’ve been distracted by Tom Brady’s antics: missing training camp, his divorce, going to a party a few nights before a game. Todd Bowles, you were star-struck by Tom Brady, and neglected the other 52 guys on the roster... You can’t make special treatment for one guy.”
iheart.com
Ben Maller: This is the Baker Mayfield I Remember
Week 15 of the NFL season closed out with a Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers in the coldest of temperatures at Lambeau Field. Baker Mayfield took the field for a second time for the Rams and was looking to replicate what he did a week ago against the Raiders. Ben Maller talks about his performance.
iheart.com
Steelers Make Decision On Starting QB
Kenny Pickett is expected to once again start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports. Pickett still remains in the concussion protocol, but head coach Mike Tomlin said the rookie quarterback would be a full participant in practice. "I think he's gotta check a...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Drops His NFL 'Bet of the Week'
Colin Cowherd: “My bet of the week is the Dolphins beat, and beat soundly the Green Bay Packers. It’s nice beating the rebuilding Rams and the Bears. Miami has been told for three weeks that they don’t belong, they stink, and they get 48 hours of extra prep, at home with that super smart coach. That Miami loss in Buffalo was one of the best losses of the year. They outplayed them, they outsmarted them, they out-planned them, they outcoached them, Josh Allen just won the game… Did we make that bet officially??”
iheart.com
Video Showing Incident Leading To Willie McGinest's Arrest Released
A video obtained by TMZ Sports shows the incident that led to former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest's arrest on Monday (December 19). The footage, which was recorded at the Delilah in West Hollywood on December 9, shows McGinest and seveal other men in his group throw punches at a man who was sitting at a table.
iheart.com
Bo Nix Should Be In This Year's NFL Draft Class
Oregon QB Bo Nix announced his plans to return to Eugene for the 2023 season but Brady Quinn explains why he'd be better suited to enter this year's NFL Draft class instead. Brady Quinn: "Next year, you've got Caleb Williams, Drake Maye. It literally starts there and then the other quarterbacks fall in line after that. This draft class, I think there's different thoughts on the order of these quarterbacks and where they should be and I think Nix might, because of the season he had this past year, fall into that top group. And I just wonder what another year at Oregon is really going to do for him in a draft class where I think at best he's going to be the third quarterback taken in that draft class. In this one, maybe some people view him ahead of what Anthony Richard and Will Levis put on tape this year, because Bo Nix's tape is probably better than those two. I just don't know if his upside is the same as what those two guys are capable."
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd on Mahomes: 'He's the Best Quarterback I've Ever Seen'
Colin Cowherd: “Mahomes was 36 of 41 with an 88% completion percentage. It’s the greatest day ever for a quarterback in NFL history with over 40 attempts. At one point at the end he completed 20 straight throws. That’s impossible in the NFL. We now take him for granted. I think he’s going to win one, two more Super Bowls. It’s really hard— you need your left tackle, you need your mike linebacker, you need a lot of help, and you need health. Brady was very lucky, rarely did he go into a Super Bowl missing multiple starters. Mahomes went in missing both tackles and he got blown out. Just to give you a sense how great Mahomes is— Aaron Rodgers lost his best receiver and they went into the toilet. Mahomes loses his best receiver and he leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns in the significantly better AFC. He has so far blown past Aaron Rodgers. He’s not going to win seven Super Bowls. Let’s be honest, the division that Brady was in was mostly garbage with garbage quarterbacks and garbage coaches. What you get with Mahomes is remarkable. You get all the big swings and risks without the mistakes. It’s like Aaron Judge never striking out, it’s incredible. With Aaron Rodgers you don’t get the risks, he often plays it safe. With Josh Allen you get the big risks but you get mistakes. With Mahomes, he’s the home run hitter who doesn’t strike out. Arm, IQ, size, mobility, coachability… The only knock I have on him is his mechanics occasionally go sideways, but it’s brief. Let’s never take this kid for granted. Yesterday throwing to his three favorite targets on the road – Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster, and McKinnon, he was 28 for 28. And you’re trying to talk yourselves into Daniel Jones?? Total package he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen.” (Full Segment Above)
iheart.com
STEELERS SHOULD CUT ALLEN
Here's an excerpt from my latest TribLive.com column. To read the whole thing, click HERE. "During the Steelers’ 21-play drive, Diontae Johnson punctuated catching an 8-yard pass to convert a third-and-6 by getting in an opponent’s face. Johnson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, so the Steelers had to gain those 15 yards again.
