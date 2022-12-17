The Rotary Club of Florence has opened its nominations for the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. The nomination form is open until Friday, February 10, 2023. A candidate for Rotary Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school (public or private), pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, who is planning to continue in an active teaching status. (Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration).

FLORENCE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO