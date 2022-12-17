Read full article on original website
Rotary Club of Florence opens its nominations for Teacher of Year in Boone County, deadline Feb. 10
The Rotary Club of Florence has opened its nominations for the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. The nomination form is open until Friday, February 10, 2023. A candidate for Rotary Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school (public or private), pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, who is planning to continue in an active teaching status. (Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration).
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's Texas Turnaround ramp officially opens to traffic
KENTUCKY — The state's first Texas Turnaround ramp officially opened to traffic Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced. The new on-ramp from Covington to Interstate 75 was designed to alleviate traffic. The ramp entering Interstate 75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington is permanently closed. The traffic pattern will...
Candace McGraw: After several difficult years, CVG emerges to lead regional economic rebound
Over the last several years, we have collectively experienced unimaginable change brought on by the pandemic. All industries were impacted including travel and aviation. However, as we near the end of 2022, I am pleased to share that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, CVG, has come roaring back to life — leading our regional economic rebound along the way.
COVID update: Boone, Kenton among counties with 100+ cases; KY total deaths equal city of Ft. Thomas
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose during the past week, deaths and overall hospitalizations saw a decline, according to the latest report issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. State public health officials say there were 6,376 new cases during the last seven days,...
WKRC
Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues to feature Manufacturing in NKY on January 10 at Receptions
Join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to gain insight on the past, present, and future of the manufacturing industry in Northern Kentucky during Eggs ‘N Issues: Manufacturing in NKY on Tuesday, January 10, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
KY Court of Appeals: Campbell Board of Education can’t use eminent domain to take former DAV site
In a legal victory for the city of Cold Spring, the Kentucky Court of Appeals has stopped the transfer of the former Disabled American Veterans property on U.S. 27 and Industrial Road to the Campbell County School District. The property has been called the top development site in Campbell County....
cincinnatimagazine.com
O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter
It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
linknky.com
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the Newport Kroger
One of the six Wienermobiles rolling around the United States will be making its way to the Newport Kroger Tuesday. According to Oscar Mayer’s “[email protected]” page on their website, the giant mobile sausage on a bun will be at the Kroger location from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
WLWT 5
New sports and entertainment concept opening inside The Foundry in downtown Cincinnati
A new sports and entertainment concept is coming to downtown Cincinnati. The concept, which has yet to be named, will be located inside The Foundry, the space taking over the former Macy's location. Further Concepts and Investors is partnering with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. on the new concept.
Honor Flight Tri-State presented with $43,000 check from proceeds of Honor Run Half Marathon
Scott Spicher, Executive Director of Honor Run Half Marathon, which is held every year in Florence, came to the Florence City Council meeting last week to present a check for $43,000 to Cheryl Popp, chairperson of Honor Flight Tri-State. The money is from the latest honor run in which participants...
Kimberly Best leaving The Carnegie for role with CVG; Carnegie hiring new executive director
Executive Director Kimberly Best has announced her departure from The Carnegie as she has accepted a community relations role with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Best will continue in her role at The Carnegie through early January with plans to serve the organization in a limited capacity through the transition...
WLWT 5
LIST: Business, school closures start to roll in as winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
Business closures are starting to come in as a major winter storm takes aim at the Cincinnati area late this week. SEE LATEST FORECAST // SEE CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. An arctic blast is set to move through the area starting late Thursday night, bringing dangerously cold...
linknky.com
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire
A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
Fox 19
Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
WLWT 5
East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
WLWT 5
New breakfast restaurant serving up southern-style cuisine, charm in Kenwood
CINCINNATI — A new breakfast restaurant is bringing Southern-style flair to Cincinnati. The food you’ll find at 6 ‘N The Mornin’ isn’t your typical bacon and eggs platter. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes, including catfish and grits, salmon croquettes, chicken and waffles and red velvet waffles.
WLWT 5
Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison
A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
WLWT 5
Apartment complex dealt list of code violations and fines as residents demand action
CINCINNATI — Dozens of tenants of the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartment complex gathered for a second time this month Monday evening. The meeting, held at the Hartwell Recreation Center close to the complex, was standing room only. In attendance were tenants and city council members, as well as other city leaders, attorneys and community organizers.
