Florence, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Rotary Club of Florence opens its nominations for Teacher of Year in Boone County, deadline Feb. 10

The Rotary Club of Florence has opened its nominations for the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. The nomination form is open until Friday, February 10, 2023. A candidate for Rotary Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school (public or private), pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, who is planning to continue in an active teaching status. (Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration).
FLORENCE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's Texas Turnaround ramp officially opens to traffic

KENTUCKY — The state's first Texas Turnaround ramp officially opened to traffic Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced. The new on-ramp from Covington to Interstate 75 was designed to alleviate traffic. The ramp entering Interstate 75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington is permanently closed. The traffic pattern will...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Candace McGraw: After several difficult years, CVG emerges to lead regional economic rebound

Over the last several years, we have collectively experienced unimaginable change brought on by the pandemic. All industries were impacted including travel and aviation. However, as we near the end of 2022, I am pleased to share that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, CVG, has come roaring back to life — leading our regional economic rebound along the way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter

It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the Newport Kroger

One of the six Wienermobiles rolling around the United States will be making its way to the Newport Kroger Tuesday. According to Oscar Mayer’s “[email protected]” page on their website, the giant mobile sausage on a bun will be at the Kroger location from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire

A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison

A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

