NPR
Republican political strategist on the final Jan. 6 committee hearing
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican political strategist Ron Bonjean about the final Jan. 6 committee hearing. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has delivered its final report to Congress and voted to issue criminal referrals against former President Trump - four recommended charges of obstruction or conspiracy or participating in an insurrection, which adds to the pile of legal and political troubles facing Trump, who has already announced his bid to become president again.
NPR
The political consequences of the Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals of Trump
OK. We are going to stick with the final January 6 committee hearing that wrapped up today. As we've been discussing, in addition to the legal aspects of the criminal referrals that the committee recommended, there are also significant political implications. We're joined now by NPR senior political editor and...
NPR
Interview: Vice President Kamala Harris
Her life is about to change: with Democrats expanding their control in the Senate, Vice President Harris tells NPR's Asma Khalid that she won't need to stay as close to Washington as she has in the administration's first two years — when she was her party's tie-breaking vote in the chamber. Harris says she will expand her travel in support of activists and organizers working to advance abortion access and voting rights.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
NPR
Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with broadcaster Anderson Cooper about his podcast, "All There Is," which explores grief and loss. Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago,...
NPR
Recent legal and political challenges could derail Trump's 2024 presidential run
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with former GOP Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida about former President Donald Trump's political future, and whether there's a place for him in the Republican Party.
NPR
In Legal Limbo, Biden Has No Clear Path To An Immigration Fix
Title 42, implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic, has been used by the Trump and Biden administrations to expel millions of asylum seekers from the country. Mired in legal battles from both ends of the political spectrum over the policy, the Biden administration acknowledges that changes have to be made to the nation's immigration system — but reform appears to still be politically impossible.
NPR
After referring Trump for charges, the Jan. 6 panel is set to release its full report
Nearly two years after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Democratic-led House committee investigating the attack is set to release its full report Thursday. The report's release would come three days after panel members held their final business hearing Monday, where they referred former President Donald...
NPR
How to be a better movie watcher, according to film critics (plus a handy brochure!)
Hey, I'm Andrew Limbong, arts reporter at NPR, and this is NPR's LIFE KIT. LIMBONG: I used to be a certain kind of teenager, that slightly annoying kind who would ditch class in high school and take the money I'd saved - and would usually spend on Magic: The Gathering cards in my younger years - and instead use it to buy tickets at the Angelika Theater in Manhattan to see some foreign movie or the latest indie art house - like I said, kind of annoying, but I miss that person sometimes. Lately, I've just been passively watching the latest Marvel thing or stuff I've got to watch for work. But I've been really interested in going back to high-school me and being intentional about broadening my movie-watching habits. So I hit up my colleague, Bob Mondello.
NPR
God Wants You To Be Rich (2021)
In the New Testament, Jesus says it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God. In the United States today, many Christians believe in something radically different. In what's known as the prosperity gospel, wealth is a sign of virtue and God's favor. The effects of this belief can be seen throughout American life from business to politics to social Policy.
NPR
What Trump's tax returns reveal about him and the U.S.' financial disclosure system
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with New York Times reporter Russ Buettner about what the release of former President Donald Trump's taxes reveals and what kind of precedent the move sets.
NPR
Confessions Of A Math Convert
Math is a complex, beautiful language that can help people understand the world. And sometimes math is hard! Science communicator Sadie Witkowski says the key to making math your friend is to foster your own curiosity and shed the fear of sounding dumb. That's the guiding principle behind her podcast, Carry the Two and it's today's show: Embracing all math has to offer without the fear of failure. We encore this episode in between Carry the Two's seasons - their second one starts on January 3, 2023!
NPR
Outgoing Republican congressman Fred Upton praises the Jan 6. committee
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Fred Upton as he prepares to retire, about the lasting effects of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
NPR
The Taliban continues eroding the rights and visibility of Afghan women and girls
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Afghan women's rights advocate Naheed Farid about the Taliban's ban on university education for women. She was shocked by the decision to end higher education for women.
NPR
Morning news brief
Audio will be available later today. The U.S. announced it will send a Patriot missile air defense system to Ukraine. Congress mulls a massive government funding measure. A massive winter storm is affecting much of the country.
NPR
A member of the Jan. 6 committee on its final hearing
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. After more than a year, the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol held its final meeting today and voted unanimously to refer former President Trump for criminal charges.
NPR
Rep. Gallagher's committee will push back against increased Chinese aggression
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.
