abc12.com
Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
abc12.com
Woman found dead in townhome fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a woman was found dead inside a townhome that caught fire on Flint's west side. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue. The...
abc12.com
Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor. Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend. The fire...
abc12.com
Dozens of firefighters battling corn silo fire for second day
Fire in Bay City high-rise apartment leaves two injured
BAY CITY, MI — An early morning fire in a Bay City high-rise apartment building has resulted in two people being hospitalized. Bay City firefighters responded to the reported fire at Pine Towers, 306 S. Walnut St. on the city’s West Side, about 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The fire was reported to have been in an apartment on the building’s ninth floor.
abc12.com
Crews battle intense fire at Saginaw County grain company
abc12.com
Traffic slowed on Corunna Road after pedestrian hit in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic was moving slowly on Corunna Road near I-75 after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ryan Street, which is just east of the I-75 interchange. Authorities on the scene...
abc12.com
Fire crews remain on scene of Hemlock corn storage dome fire
WNEM
Fire Chief: Hemlock fire contained, expected to burn throughout the day
Firefighters in Saginaw County worked all night after a fire broke out in a grain silo at an elevator in Hemlock. Caro Area District Library Director Erin Schmandt talks about the library's new bookmobile. Saginaw Ambassadors: Empowering future leaders. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Jenny Geno and Tina Bacigalupo discuss...
wsgw.com
Room at Frankenmuth Hotel Catches Fire
Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to the Fairfield Inn, 430 South Main Street, early Saturday morning for a fire inside one of the occupied rooms. The call was dispatched at 4:04 AM. According to fire officials the fire was contained to the 3rd floor guest room and an electrical fixture may have been the cause. Frankenmuth Fire Department was assisted by Frankenmuth Police, MMR, and Birch Run and Bridgeport Fire Departments.
Flint man killed, found in abandoned building had ‘open door for everybody’, nephew says
FLINT, MI – While two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Flint man, the man’s family continues to wonder why. Charles “Charlie” Markley was reported missing on Dec. 5, after not having been seen by friends or family since Dec. 1, according to his nephew, Billy Bond.
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Dec. 16
Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago.
abc12.com
Car drives into Midland building containing daycare
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs are underway after a car drove into a building, damaging a child care center. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Officials say a car hit a building on Joseph Street, along with a gas meter. The Early Explorers Childcare and Learning Center...
WNEM
Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence. Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch. Monday,...
abc12.com
One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side
Firefighters found the body of one person on the second floor of a house that caught fire on Edwards Avenue on Flint's north side Friday afternoon. One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy smoke and flames...
1 dead after house fire on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire on Flint’s north side. Flint fire crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue following reports of a structure fire with entrapment. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...
abc12.com
Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc
And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
abc12.com
Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge
GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gladwin's newly-elected mayor is publicly addressing the recent drunk driving arrest of the city manager. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in court for arraignment by Tuesday evening. Mayor Sarah...
