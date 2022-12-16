Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to the Fairfield Inn, 430 South Main Street, early Saturday morning for a fire inside one of the occupied rooms. The call was dispatched at 4:04 AM. According to fire officials the fire was contained to the 3rd floor guest room and an electrical fixture may have been the cause. Frankenmuth Fire Department was assisted by Frankenmuth Police, MMR, and Birch Run and Bridgeport Fire Departments.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO