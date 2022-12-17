The San Diego International Airport has teamed up with a local brewery to create beers made from condensation collected from the airport's air conditioning systems. Each year, the San Diego International Airport collects more than 100,000 gallons of condensate water from air conditioning units attached to jet bridges. This water is used primarily to clean planes, equipment and feed cooling towers, but with the help of Water Works, East Village Brewing Company has transported, ultra filtered, purified and then brewed two new beers with this water. The condensate water has a pure water profile with little mineral content, making for an ideal base for brewers.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO