macaronikid.com
Read Our Review of SeaWorld's 2022 Christmas Celebration!
If you haven't enjoyed the magic of SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration don't worry there's still time!. Recently, we checked out some of the festive shows that are included with paid admission to the park. We loved A Stocking Full of Soul starring Bryan Cheatham from America's Got Talent. Cheatham and his...
kusi.com
Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
Deadly NorCal quake unlikely to directly affect SoCal, local geologist says
After a deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Humboldt County early Tuesday, many San Diegans may be thinking if they could be impacted by the seismic event.
Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money
The options were spelled out in a 25 page report
NBC San Diego
Ramona Boy, 6, Hospitalized With Influenza, Gets His Christmas Wish
More than half of the flu cases in San Diego County so far this season have been in people younger than 17. A 6-year-old boy from Ramona is one of them and he recently spent 10 days at Rady Children's Hospital fighting the flu. "Little did I know that the...
This California town may have warmest Christmas in the country
“Who is looking forward to being the warmest place in the U.S. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?” asked a National Weather Service tweet about this Southern California town.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children
The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
lajollamom.com
San Diego Farmers Market Guide: Schedule & Favorites
You’ll find San Diego farmers markets available on any day of the week. Most run on a weekly schedule, which we’ve outlined for you below. Over 360 local farms are represented at our farmers markets. The ones featured below are certified by the County Agricultural Commissioner, which means shoppers can rest assured that they are shopping locally. Products are grown in California and are subject to rigorous quality controls.
sandiegoville.com
Local Brewery Makes Beer From San Diego Airport Air Conditioner Waste
The San Diego International Airport has teamed up with a local brewery to create beers made from condensation collected from the airport's air conditioning systems. Each year, the San Diego International Airport collects more than 100,000 gallons of condensate water from air conditioning units attached to jet bridges. This water is used primarily to clean planes, equipment and feed cooling towers, but with the help of Water Works, East Village Brewing Company has transported, ultra filtered, purified and then brewed two new beers with this water. The condensate water has a pure water profile with little mineral content, making for an ideal base for brewers.
Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire
Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire; family returned home from a movie to find their home burned
San Diego among housing markets expected to cool the most in 2023, report says
Redfin's prediction report says West Coast markets will feel the brunt of a downturn in home prices.
38 puppies on their way to San Diego survive tragic crash
A Christmas miracle happened Tuesday morning when 38 puppies survived a crash while on their way to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Heart of Louisiana Humane Society.
10News photojournalist helps save family from burning home in Encanto
A photojournalist with ABC 10News helped save a sleeping family from a fire that ripped through their home in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Tuesday Morning, which left them displaced.
Number of newly homeless people continues to outpace newly housed in San Diego County
Regional task force compares the number who became homeless with those who found housing.
Family mourning hit-and-run death of beloved father and grandfather
Mario Lucero was riding his bicycle home from work Saturday evening in Valley Center when he was struck and killed
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.
Clairemont Community Plan calls for more housing, less parking
SAN DIEGO — A push for more housing and less driving in Clairemont has a lot people living in that area concerned. The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new, “mixed-use villages.”. A post on Nextdoor says, “I have seen the future of Clairemont...
San Diego looking at possible ways to raise more revenue as deficit looms
SAN DIEGO — As the City of San Diego faces a projected $350 million deficit over the next half-decade, city leaders are looking for new ways to raise more revenue. While these are only proposals, created by the Independent Budget Analyst, some San Diegans already have strong opinions. One...
NBC Bay Area
Video of Woman Attacked By Homeless Man Underlines Downtown San Diego Safety
Royal India has been serving hungry diners in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter for almost two decades. But an increase in homelessness in the area makes owner Sam Kambol wonder whether safety concerns will drive away customers. “Things have changed,” said Sam Kambol, owner of Royal India. “There is no control...
San Diego Police: Babysitter arrested, accused in child molestation cases
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 22-year-old man who worked for a babysitting service was arrested on suspicion of molesting children, San Diego Police Department officials said. According to SDPD officials, Zayne St. Julien, a Poway resident, is accused in reported molestation incidents that occurred between July 2022 and December 2022.
