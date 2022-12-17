ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Read Our Review of SeaWorld's 2022 Christmas Celebration!

If you haven't enjoyed the magic of SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration don't worry there's still time!. Recently, we checked out some of the festive shows that are included with paid admission to the park. We loved A Stocking Full of Soul starring Bryan Cheatham from America's Got Talent. Cheatham and his...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children

The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
CARLSBAD, CA
lajollamom.com

San Diego Farmers Market Guide: Schedule & Favorites

You’ll find San Diego farmers markets available on any day of the week. Most run on a weekly schedule, which we’ve outlined for you below. Over 360 local farms are represented at our farmers markets. The ones featured below are certified by the County Agricultural Commissioner, which means shoppers can rest assured that they are shopping locally. Products are grown in California and are subject to rigorous quality controls.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Local Brewery Makes Beer From San Diego Airport Air Conditioner Waste

The San Diego International Airport has teamed up with a local brewery to create beers made from condensation collected from the airport's air conditioning systems. Each year, the San Diego International Airport collects more than 100,000 gallons of condensate water from air conditioning units attached to jet bridges. This water is used primarily to clean planes, equipment and feed cooling towers, but with the help of Water Works, East Village Brewing Company has transported, ultra filtered, purified and then brewed two new beers with this water. The condensate water has a pure water profile with little mineral content, making for an ideal base for brewers.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy