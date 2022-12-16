ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bail revoked for man accused of assaulting two girls, 12 and 14

BOSTON, December 20, 2022 — A Dorchester man was arraigned and ordered held on bail revocation yesterday on charges that he attacked and strangled two juvenile girls in a Talbot Street apartment on Friday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. MICHAEL FAIRWEATHER, 36, was charged in Dorchester BMC with assault...
Sleeping driver in running car awoken, arrested

BOSTON, December 20, 2022 — A motorist sleeping in his running car and causing a backup on the Sullivan Square onramp to Rt. 93 north in Charlestown was awoken and arrested Monday morning for numerous offenses, including driving while intoxicated and illegal possession of a loaded 9mm firearm, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.
