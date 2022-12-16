ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleeping driver in running car awoken, arrested

BOSTON, December 20, 2022 — A motorist sleeping in his running car and causing a backup on the Sullivan Square onramp to Rt. 93 north in Charlestown was awoken and arrested Monday morning for numerous offenses, including driving while intoxicated and illegal possession of a loaded 9mm firearm, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.
