Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Update on the Tragic Deaths of Two Judson College StudentsSherry McGuinnElgin, IL
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Illinois Man Spots Santa’s Elf In Bar Bathroom, Guess What Happens Next?
It was just another night at the local bar in Illinois, and a man had popped into the restroom to do his business. As he was washing his hands, he couldn't help but notice a pair of pointy shoes and striped socks peeking out from under the stall door. He...
One Illinois City Just Became The Most Unlikely Elote Capital of America
Despite the 10,000,000+ acres of corn in Illinois, there are a ton of different foods and cultures. Outside of Chicago, there are plenty of mid-sized cities with beautiful parks, rich histories, and friendly locals. But now, it seems that one of them has gained a new claim to fame: and it's all because of Elote.
Why Are So Many People in Rockford, Illinois Obsessed with Orangutans?
Google just released a tool called "Local Year in Search 2022", and when you search for Rockford, Illinois it says "orangutans" was the top trending animal in our area this year, but the real question is; why?!?. Why Is Rockford, Illinois Obsessed With Orangutans?. The new Local Year In Search...
Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region
The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
New Rockford Beefaroo Location Officially Opens Today
Rockford is excited to welcome the newest Beefaroo location to the Stateline! They announced their doors are officially open and ready to serve the city as of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The new Beefaroo location is located at 1680 N. Alpine Road, Rockford. You know where Edgebrook Shopping Center is,...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Rockford?
With the first significant snowfall of the winter season about to hit the Rockford area, it's time to get your shovels and salt ready to clear a path. Every state has vastly different requirements when it comes to the removal of snow and ice on public walkways and driveways around homes.
Dire Wolves In Illinois? New Exhibit Investigates Illinois’ Past.
Celebrate the holidays with Burpee Museum's Holocene Holiday on Friday, December 30th, at Rockford' most fossil packed location! The museum will be full of one-day-only activities for adults and children alike from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. Dive into the past and take a trip from the Holocene epoch to...
Popular Downtown Illinois Restaurant Owner Teases ‘Next Chapter’ After Huge SantaHop Success
The 'next chapter' is always the best chapter right? We have our fingers crossed that's exactly what this means for Social Urban Bar & Restaurant. It's crazy to think that there are people living in Rockford that have never even had the chance to visit Social Urban Bar & Restaurant, but that's true!
What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it
If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers
Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
Rockford, Illinois Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Opens for Winter Season
As the winter season approaches and the temperature begins to drop, it's important for communities to have resources in place to help those in need stay warm and safe. In Rockford, Illinois, local organizations are coming together to open an Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at Second First Church, located at 318 N. Church Street. The overnight shelter will open at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperature falls below 16 degrees and is tentatively scheduled to run from Tuesday, December 20th through Monday, December 26th, based on the weather forecast.
Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday
As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
Chicago weather: Snow storm forecast to dump several inches of snow starting Thursday
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring several inches of snow by the weekend.
A place in Illinois makes the Best Sledding Spots in the US List
A website put together a list of the 12 Best Places to Go Sledding in the US and surprisingly a spot in the very flat Land of Lincoln makes the list! Where should you take your kiddos sledding this winter?. If you are looking to take your kids sledding someplace...
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
Mc-Sued! Illinois Man Lawyers Up Over McDonald’s Technology
In today's world, drive-throughs account for a larger share of fast-food sales than ever before (in America's biggest markets, it can be as high as 70% of sales at McDonald's), and America's major chains are moving to speed things up as much as possible. Nearly everyone welcomes the chance to...
