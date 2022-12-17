ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region

The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

New Rockford Beefaroo Location Officially Opens Today

Rockford is excited to welcome the newest Beefaroo location to the Stateline! They announced their doors are officially open and ready to serve the city as of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The new Beefaroo location is located at 1680 N. Alpine Road, Rockford. You know where Edgebrook Shopping Center is,...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Rockford?

With the first significant snowfall of the winter season about to hit the Rockford area, it's time to get your shovels and salt ready to clear a path. Every state has vastly different requirements when it comes to the removal of snow and ice on public walkways and driveways around homes.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it

If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers

Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Rockford, Illinois Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Opens for Winter Season

As the winter season approaches and the temperature begins to drop, it's important for communities to have resources in place to help those in need stay warm and safe. In Rockford, Illinois, local organizations are coming together to open an Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at Second First Church, located at 318 N. Church Street. The overnight shelter will open at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperature falls below 16 degrees and is tentatively scheduled to run from Tuesday, December 20th through Monday, December 26th, based on the weather forecast.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday

As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
ROCHELLE, IL
Q985

Mc-Sued! Illinois Man Lawyers Up Over McDonald’s Technology

In today's world, drive-throughs account for a larger share of fast-food sales than ever before (in America's biggest markets, it can be as high as 70% of sales at McDonald's), and America's major chains are moving to speed things up as much as possible. Nearly everyone welcomes the chance to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy