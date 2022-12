Anna Mae Blackstock passed away at her home surrounded by family on December 17, 2022 at the age of 99. Anna Mae was born May 10, 1923 to the late William Charles and Anna Elizabeth Diefenbach nee Kohring. Anna Mae united in marriage to J.B. Blackstock on July 5, 1942 at Lafayette Park Baptist Church and two children were born Gary and Weymouth. They were married for 49 years before J.B. went to be with the Lord.

WARRENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO