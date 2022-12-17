COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh shined on the big stage against North Carolina this past Saturday and has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Sensabaugh scored 22 points to go along eight rebounds and three assists vs. the Tar Heels at Madison Square Garden. He hit a go-ahead jumper with 3.0 seconds remaining in regulation to put the Buckeyes up by two. The Orlando, Fla., native played a career-high 33:44 minutes and has now scored in double-figures and has made a three-pointer in nine of the 10 games this season.

