5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spring Schedule Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2023 spring slate for the Ohio State women’s tennis team features 12 matches against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, including 10 in nonconference play. Six of the Buckeyes’ nonconference foes were Top 16 seeds in last year’s NCAA team championship – No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 6 NC State, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 7 Pepperdine, No. 12 Oklahoma State and No. 14 Georgia; five of those matchups will be in Columbus in 2023. In all, the Buckeyes will host 13 matches in Columbus, starting in February vs. 2022 NCAA runner-up Oklahoma, followed by ITA Kickoff Weekend action.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Win Overtime Thriller at San Diego Invitational
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The No. 3/4 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 2-0 B1G) beat -/RV South Florida (10-4) by an 88-86 margin in overtime on Tuesday in the first game of the San Diego Invitational. After trailing 63-50 with eight minutes remaining in regulation, Ohio State used a 12-0...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Titile IX: Rinker Vaults to Championship Status For the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tracy Rinker is one of the most decorated Ohio State women’s gymnasts in program history and remains one of the most successful competitors in the history of the Big Ten gymnastics. She played a key part in helping the Buckeyes win their first Big Ten...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the Second-Consecutive Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its weekly awards on Monday. Freshman forward Cotie McMahon was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second-consecutive week as the Buckeyes improved to 11-0 on the season. McMahon continued to shine for Ohio State in an 82-57 win...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Back Home to Host Maine on Wednesday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes return home this week to host Maine on Wednesday in the first of two...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Ohio State at Collegiate Duals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is back at it today in the final match of the 2022 Collegiate Duals in New Orleans. The No. 3 Buckeyes face No. 21 Lehigh at 4 p.m. at the New Orleans Convention Center. #GoBucks.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh shined on the big stage against North Carolina this past Saturday and has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Sensabaugh scored 22 points to go along eight rebounds and three assists vs. the Tar Heels at Madison Square Garden. He hit a go-ahead jumper with 3.0 seconds remaining in regulation to put the Buckeyes up by two. The Orlando, Fla., native played a career-high 33:44 minutes and has now scored in double-figures and has made a three-pointer in nine of the 10 games this season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Buckeyes Split Dual Matches Monday in New Orleans
Venue: New Orleans — New Orleans Convention Center. Live Updates: Twitter (@wrestlingbucks) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State (5-1) earned career dual win No. 299 for Tom Ryan, head coach of the Buckeyes, after splitting a pair of duals Monday at the 2022 Collegiate Duals at the New Orleans Convention Center.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Kirk Earns WCHA Goaltender of the Week Nod
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Senior goaltender Raygan Kirk garnered the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Goaltender of the Week award after posting a shutout in No. 1 Ohio State’s 4-0 win over No. 10 Cornell on Sunday. The Ste. Anne, Manitoba native posted 12 saves to keep the Big...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Signs 19 to National Letters of Intent
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Buckeyes signed what will be another top-10 ranked recruiting class on Wednesday, as 19 high school players signed National Letters of Intent to continue their education and football careers with the Buckeyes on the first day of the early signing period. The class is highlighted by a five-star prospect as well as18 others who had four-star designations. As a group, Ohio State’s class is ranked No. 5 nationally according to the 247Sports composite. Its average star rating of 93.57 is third-best nationally.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to San Diego Invitational
Venue: Pechenga Arena (San Diego, Calif.) Tuesday vs. South Florida (6:30 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | FloSports. Rosters: Ohio State | South Florida | Arkansas | Oregon. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (11-0, 2-0 B1G) travels to the San Diego Invitational this week. Other teams in attendance include No. 17/22 Arkansas, No. 16/15 Oregon and -/RV South Florida.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Buckeyes Visit The James
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Wrestling Team made about 80 blankets last week for patients at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute in Columbus. Nurses at the hospital started the “Covering You With Care” program about 10 years ago for patients starting Chemotherapy. Ohio...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Terefenko Named to U.S. World Lacrosse Championship Roster
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State men’s lacrosse player Ryan Terefenko (‘21) has been named to USA Lacrosse’s 23-player roster for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships, the team announced Tuesday. This marks Terefenko’s first call up to Team USA’s senior national team.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Divers Earn Four Medals at Winter Nationals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A contingent of Buckeye divers competed at the USA Diving Winter National Championships Dec. 14-18 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.V. The Buckeyes earned four total medals at the event and combined for nine top-10 scores. Mackenzie Crawford won two bronze medals...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Shine at FINA World Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Five Buckeyes competed in the 2022 FINA World Championships (25m) in Melbourne, Australia Dec. 13-18. The current and former Bucks combined for 10 federation records, two medals and five top-eight finishes. Teresa Ivan had a stellar week for Team Slovakia, setting seven total federation records. She...
