Read full article on original website
Related
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: 15 kids selected for Dade City's Shop with a Cop
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Dade City Police Chief James Walters activated "Operation Blue Christmas" today by starting it off with the agency’s annual "Shop with a Cop". According to Dade City Police, 15 lucky kiddos selected by their school were able to go to the Dade City Walmart to shop for Christmas gifts for their family and loved ones. After shopping they wrapped their gifts and had a personal visit with Santa & Mrs. Clause.
Pasco subdivision finally gets paved road after it abruptly ended before reaching 11 homes
A Pasco County community has a new road for the holidays after they called Better Call Behnken.
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
suncoastnews.com
With school set to close, Pasco proposes $2,000 for staff who stay to the end
As plans to close Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary steam ahead, a discussion over whether the school’s teachers should get a bonus to stay through May has stoked a debate over fairness and stalled contract talks for the district’s instructional staff. The School Board in October...
Garbage piled up outside Clearwater home after trash truck stopped coming
A stinking heap of garbage: that's what a Clearwater family said they were left with after their trash hauler stopped servicing their address.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: 2 teens killed, 3 injured in Pasco County crash
LAND O' LAKES, FLA - Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated a deadly crash on US-41 near Northwood Dr. in Pasco County involving five teenagers overnight. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old man from Land O' Lakes was driving a 2011 Honda Accord when he lost control just after midnight, went into a ditch and overturned.
Car carrying 5 teens overturns, killing 2 in Pasco County
Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.
2 found dead in Largo mobile home community, police say
Police were called to the scene of a mobile home community in Largo Monday afternoon following the deaths of two people, News Channel 8 has confirmed.
Driver dies in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Wesley Chapel
At least one person was killed in a wreck in the area of Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
suncoastnews.com
Deputies raid ‘game room’
Three people are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on what it said was an illegal gambling “game room.”. According to a press release, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at “Shipwrecked,” 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
Manatee deputies searching for woman who walked away from care facility
Manatee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.
pasconewsonline.com
One injured after dispute leads to shooting at Pasco County home
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Finch Dr. area of Holiday Sunday night. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, an adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute and was taken to a local hospital. Deputies say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
Glass falling from Tampa highrise closes Ashley Drive
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) sent out a warning about falling glass in Downtown Tampa on Tuesday, according to their Twitter.
Business owners in West Tampa plead for help after recent shooting
West Tampa business owners said more action needs to be taken by city leaders as crime continues along west Main Street.
Dade City Man Killed In Crash While Exiting SR-56 In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 58-year-old Dade City man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wesley Chapel. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-75 in the inside lane near Milepost 275 when he
Largo man drove vehicle with woman hanging on to hood, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly battered a woman with his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
Largo apartment fire spreads to multiple units
There is no word on how many residents were displaced.
Comments / 0