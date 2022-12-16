ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

PASCO NEWS: 15 kids selected for Dade City's Shop with a Cop

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Dade City Police Chief James Walters activated "Operation Blue Christmas" today by starting it off with the agency’s annual "Shop with a Cop". According to Dade City Police, 15 lucky kiddos selected by their school were able to go to the Dade City Walmart to shop for Christmas gifts for their family and loved ones. After shopping they wrapped their gifts and had a personal visit with Santa & Mrs. Clause.
DADE CITY, FL
PASCO NEWS: 2 teens killed, 3 injured in Pasco County crash

LAND O' LAKES, FLA - Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated a deadly crash on US-41 near Northwood Dr. in Pasco County involving five teenagers overnight. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old man from Land O' Lakes was driving a 2011 Honda Accord when he lost control just after midnight, went into a ditch and overturned.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Deputies raid ‘game room’

Three people are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on what it said was an illegal gambling “game room.”. According to a press release, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at “Shipwrecked,” 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
One injured after dispute leads to shooting at Pasco County home

PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Finch Dr. area of Holiday Sunday night. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, an adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute and was taken to a local hospital. Deputies say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

