PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Finch Dr. area of Holiday Sunday night. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, an adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute and was taken to a local hospital. Deputies say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO