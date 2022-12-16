Read full article on original website
Related
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: 15 kids selected for Dade City's Shop with a Cop
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Dade City Police Chief James Walters activated "Operation Blue Christmas" today by starting it off with the agency’s annual "Shop with a Cop". According to Dade City Police, 15 lucky kiddos selected by their school were able to go to the Dade City Walmart to shop for Christmas gifts for their family and loved ones. After shopping they wrapped their gifts and had a personal visit with Santa & Mrs. Clause.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Winter Haven Police Seeking To Identify A Couple Stealing From Lowes
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Winter Haven Police need your help to identify the couple pictured above, who is wanted in a Lowes theft that happened on Monday. According to police, on Monday at around 2:15 p.m., they went to the Lowes located at 490
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
Hernando sheriff’s office searching for missing man from Oregon after finding truck
Hernando County authorities found Timothy James Braddy's abandoned truck on Dec. 13 at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Centralia Road, but there was no sign of Braddy.
Help pick names for 2 new puppies for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office got an early Christmas present this year – two bloodhound puppies!. Before the pups start school in a couple of weeks, the sheriff's office needs help naming them. Each handler provided two names to choose from:. K-9 No. 1:...
Beach Beacon
Old Fashioned Christmas Parade is ‘what Largo is all about’
LARGO — The latest edition of Largo’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade didn’t disappoint, as hundreds of spectators lined the streets of the downtown district on Saturday, Dec. 17. The hourlong event, which was hosted by the Rotary Club of Largo and was first held in 2005, featured...
Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, And Services Schedule For The Holidays
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste
Car carrying 5 teens overturns, killing 2 in Pasco County
Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.
Garbage piled up outside Clearwater home after trash truck stopped coming
A stinking heap of garbage: that's what a Clearwater family said they were left with after their trash hauler stopped servicing their address.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
4 teens arrested after allegedly shooting at people from car in Plant City
Four teens were arrested after allegedly shooting at people from a car in Plant City and injuring two last Friday, the Plant City Police Department said.
2 found dead in Largo mobile home community, police say
Police were called to the scene of a mobile home community in Largo Monday afternoon following the deaths of two people, News Channel 8 has confirmed.
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
Tampa Police Officer, Good Samaritans Rescue Grandmother And Child From Under Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – With the help of good Samaritans, a Tampa Police officer helped rescue an elderly woman and a young child trapped under a vehicle. Shortly after 1:30 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Tampa Police officers were called to a pedestrian-involved car accident
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Shanel Thomas
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Shanel Thomas, a missing/runaway 14-year-old. Thomas is 5’5”, around 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas was last seen on Dec. 16, in the College Hill Dr. area of Hudson. Thomas may be in the Port Richey or Tampa areas. Thomas was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white Nikes. If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Manatee deputies searching for woman who walked away from care facility
Manatee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.
Missing Hillsborough teen with autism found safe, deputies say
Authorities have located a teenager who went missing in Riverview on Sunday.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 6 to 13
Jessica Danielle LaBance, 40, Pensacola, arrested Dec. 6 for two counts of violation of probation. No bond. Christina Chesmore, 26, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 6 for domestic battery. No bond. Christopher Schultz Giles, 31, Hernando, arrested Dec. 6 for violation of probation. No bond. Julie Tramontano, 43, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 6...
Comments / 1