Hernando County, FL

pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: 15 kids selected for Dade City's Shop with a Cop

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Dade City Police Chief James Walters activated "Operation Blue Christmas" today by starting it off with the agency’s annual "Shop with a Cop". According to Dade City Police, 15 lucky kiddos selected by their school were able to go to the Dade City Walmart to shop for Christmas gifts for their family and loved ones. After shopping they wrapped their gifts and had a personal visit with Santa & Mrs. Clause.
DADE CITY, FL
Beach Beacon

Old Fashioned Christmas Parade is ‘what Largo is all about’

LARGO — The latest edition of Largo’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade didn’t disappoint, as hundreds of spectators lined the streets of the downtown district on Saturday, Dec. 17. The hourlong event, which was hosted by the Rotary Club of Largo and was first held in 2005, featured...
LARGO, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Shanel Thomas

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Shanel Thomas, a missing/runaway 14-year-old. Thomas is 5’5”, around 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas was last seen on Dec. 16, in the College Hill Dr. area of Hudson. Thomas may be in the Port Richey or Tampa areas. Thomas was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white Nikes. If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
TAMPA, FL
ocala-news.com

Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Dec. 6 to 13

Jessica Danielle LaBance, 40, Pensacola, arrested Dec. 6 for two counts of violation of probation. No bond. Christina Chesmore, 26, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 6 for domestic battery. No bond. Christopher Schultz Giles, 31, Hernando, arrested Dec. 6 for violation of probation. No bond. Julie Tramontano, 43, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 6...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

