Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Shanel Thomas, a missing/runaway 14-year-old. Thomas is 5’5”, around 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas was last seen on Dec. 16, in the College Hill Dr. area of Hudson. Thomas may be in the Port Richey or Tampa areas. Thomas was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white Nikes. If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO