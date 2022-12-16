What to expect from FTX’s second bankruptcy hearing today; LedgerX sale, doxing creditors, custody of funds

Read full article on original website
One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says
LedgerX is preparing to make $175 million available to FTX's bankruptcy proceedings, sources told Bloomberg. The company is one of the few solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The money was set aside for a bid to garner regulatory approval to clear derivatives trading. One of the only solvent...
brytfmonline.com
FTX’s bankruptcy leaves two million injured. ″One of the most elaborate scams in history″
Sam Bankman-Fried was worth tens of millions of euros, at least on paper. The “relaxed genius” who lured celebrities from sports and politics to conferences at luxury “resorts” in the Bahamas, the Caribbean island where FTX, a cryptocurrency platform that went bankrupt on November 11, is headquartered. About two million investors, including the Portuguese, fell into one of the “largest frauds in US history.”
cryptoslate.com
Binance.US to acquire bankrupt Voyager’s assets for $1.02B
Binance.US will buy assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digitals for $1.022 billion, according to a Dec. 19 press release. According to the press statement, Voyager said Binance.US’ bid for its assets was the highest and the best offer. The firm added that the bid “sets a clear path forward for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked as soon as possible.”
crypto-academy.org
Bankruptcy Judge Orders Celsius To Return Over $50M in Cryptocurrencies
The bankrupt cryptocurrency lender has been ordered to return digital assets valued at almost $44 million by the U.S. bankruptcy judge overseeing the Celsius Network case. Judge Martin Glenn’s decision, according to Bloomberg, would affect client assets that were never touched by the company’s primary interest-bearing loan business, which accounts for a very tiny portion of total customer assets held by Celsius.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
Sam Bankman-Fried's story keeps getting wilder and weirder as details emerge from his past and more people speak out.
Anddddd it's Friday! Phil Rosen here, writing to you just before boarding my flight from New York to Los Angeles. I've been keeping close tabs on FTX and its disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The more details that emerge, the more I feel like this is going to make a great...
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CoinDesk
FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M
When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
Rats, tiny cells, no vegan food: FTX Bankman-Fried's grim jail could shift extradition stance
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail in a Bahamas court hearing and must remain in a jail known for grim conditions.
cryptoslate.com
New $60M web3 fund from Axelar offers close support from Circle, Polygon & exposure to top investors
The interchain communication protocol, Axelar, has announced a $60M funding program to drive innovation for web3 startups building during the bear market. “The Axelar Ecosystem Startup Funding Program is designed to nurture a pipeline of developers building Web3 products that rival anything on the centralized web.”. Given the current crypto...
cryptoslate.com
BlockFi Wallet may reopen; Vitalik calls XRP centralized; Judge state Craig Wright is ‘dishonest’: CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 15 includes BlockFi, Viltalik, XRP, Greenridge, Ukraine war and more in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. BlockFi released a statement on Dec. 20 confirming a motion filed in relation to BlockFi wallet users accessing funds. The company is most well known for its...
cryptoslate.com
FTX seeks to recoup SBF’s donations to US politicians
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said it is working to recover all political donations made by its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, FT reports. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was the darling of many U.S. politicians until his billion-dollar crypto empire collapsed on Nov. 11. Following FTX’s bankruptcy, SBF was arrested in the Bahamas,...
cryptoslate.com
SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood stake is tied up in FTX bankruptcy proceedings, CEO Tenev says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
coingeek.com
Binance caught funneling tokens to shore up ‘independent’ Binance.US
The Binance digital asset exchange has some explaining to do after blockchain data showed it financially rescuing its supposedly ‘independent’ Binance.US offshoot. Monday morning saw bankrupt digital asset lender Voyager Digital announce that it had accepted a $1.02 billion bid from BAM Trading Services (aka Binance.US) for Voyager’s remaining assets. Binance.US plans to return assets still on the Voyager platform to customers “in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.”
Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘I screwed up’ messaging is about lawsuits and penalties vs. jail, says U.S. securities lawyer
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried “did a very good job of sticking to his talking points." FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried went on an “I screwed up” media blitz this week, highlighted by his video appearance at the New York Times DealBook summit on Wednesday and continuing into the Sunday talk shows.
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale may offer to buyback GBTC if ETF conversion fails – WSJ
Grayscale Investment CEO Michael Sonnenshein has informed GBTC shareholders that the firm could offer to buy back up to 20% of the outstanding shares worth approximately $10.7 billion, The Wall Stree Journal reported Dec. 19. In the wake of recent market contagion, speculation has spread about the insolvency of Grayscale...
Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down
Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
