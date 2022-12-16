ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What to expect from FTX’s second bankruptcy hearing today; LedgerX sale, doxing creditors, custody of funds

By Christian Nwobodo
cryptoslate.com
 4 days ago
brytfmonline.com

FTX’s bankruptcy leaves two million injured. ″One of the most elaborate scams in history″

Sam Bankman-Fried was worth tens of millions of euros, at least on paper. The “relaxed genius” who lured celebrities from sports and politics to conferences at luxury “resorts” in the Bahamas, the Caribbean island where FTX, a cryptocurrency platform that went bankrupt on November 11, is headquartered. About two million investors, including the Portuguese, fell into one of the “largest frauds in US history.”
cryptoslate.com

Binance.US to acquire bankrupt Voyager’s assets for $1.02B

Binance.US will buy assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digitals for $1.022 billion, according to a Dec. 19 press release. According to the press statement, Voyager said Binance.US’ bid for its assets was the highest and the best offer. The firm added that the bid “sets a clear path forward for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked as soon as possible.”
crypto-academy.org

Bankruptcy Judge Orders Celsius To Return Over $50M in Cryptocurrencies

The bankrupt cryptocurrency lender has been ordered to return digital assets valued at almost $44 million by the U.S. bankruptcy judge overseeing the Celsius Network case. Judge Martin Glenn’s decision, according to Bloomberg, would affect client assets that were never touched by the company’s primary interest-bearing loan business, which accounts for a very tiny portion of total customer assets held by Celsius.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinTelegraph

FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF

A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CoinDesk

FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
cryptoslate.com

FTX seeks to recoup SBF’s donations to US politicians

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said it is working to recover all political donations made by its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, FT reports. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was the darling of many U.S. politicians until his billion-dollar crypto empire collapsed on Nov. 11. Following FTX’s bankruptcy, SBF was arrested in the Bahamas,...
cryptoslate.com

SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors

FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
coingeek.com

Binance caught funneling tokens to shore up ‘independent’ Binance.US

The Binance digital asset exchange has some explaining to do after blockchain data showed it financially rescuing its supposedly ‘independent’ Binance.US offshoot. Monday morning saw bankrupt digital asset lender Voyager Digital announce that it had accepted a $1.02 billion bid from BAM Trading Services (aka Binance.US) for Voyager’s remaining assets. Binance.US plans to return assets still on the Voyager platform to customers “in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.”
cryptoslate.com

Grayscale may offer to buyback GBTC if ETF conversion fails – WSJ

Grayscale Investment CEO Michael Sonnenshein has informed GBTC shareholders that the firm could offer to buy back up to 20% of the outstanding shares worth approximately $10.7 billion, The Wall Stree Journal reported Dec. 19. In the wake of recent market contagion, speculation has spread about the insolvency of Grayscale...
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down

Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.

