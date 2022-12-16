What to expect from FTX’s second bankruptcy hearing today; LedgerX sale, doxing creditors, custody of funds

Sam Bankman-Fried was worth tens of millions of euros, at least on paper. The “relaxed genius” who lured celebrities from sports and politics to conferences at luxury “resorts” in the Bahamas, the Caribbean island where FTX, a cryptocurrency platform that went bankrupt on November 11, is headquartered. About two million investors, including the Portuguese, fell into one of the “largest frauds in US history.”

2 DAYS AGO