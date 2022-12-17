Read full article on original website
Twitter integrates Bitcoin, Ethereum price charts into feeds
Twitter has introduced live market charts for the two largest cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum — as of Wednesday, Dec. 21. Searching for “$BTC” or “$ETH” on the social media site now returns a chart that displays up-to-date price data for the relevant cryptocurrency.
Deso Blockchain Crosses 2 Million Accounts Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Revamp
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Los Angeles, California, 21st December, 2022, Chainwire. Elon Musk posted a poll asking if he should step down as CEO due...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Dogecoin down as Musk reconsiders Twitter CEO position
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $3.29 billion and currently stands at $811.36 billion — up 0.4%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.4% and 2.4% to $323.73 billion and $148.44 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies posted a mixed...
Bitfinex closes week leading Bitcoin reserves according to Glassnode
CryptoSlate analysts examined the detailed proof-of-reserves of leading crypto exchanges outside of Coinbase and Binance. It revealed that Bitfinex holds the most significant Bitcoin (BTC) reserves, with $3.5 billion worth of BTC. The data was obtained on Dec. 16 from OKX, KuCoin, Crypto.com, ByBit, Binance, BitMEX, and Bitfinex. OKX follows...
HRF Bitcoin Development Fund grants $325K to Bitcoin developers
The Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin (BTC) Development Fund announced that it spent $325,000 in total to support 12 different developers. Developers known as Gleb Naumenko and Furszy were granted $50,000 each, marking the highest amount received by the Foundation in this round. The fund said that Naumenko deserved the...
Deribit transferred 10,000 ETH to an Alameda address in the past 10 days
Data from Etherscan showed that a Deribit 9-labeled address has transferred a total of 10,000 ETH to an address associated with Alameda Research. The address held a total of 12,812.6 ETH at press time. The 10,000 ETH was broken into five transactions of 2,000 ETH, with the first one sent...
November 2022 GameFi Report
Despite one of the worst possible events happening in November—the complete collapse of the world’s largest crypto company—the GameFi market did not fall significantly compared to October. This may indicate that the market, barring a systemic collapse, has reached a limit of its downside risk. Nevertheless, decreasing...
Binance completes acquisition of Tokocrypto exchange, TKO token surges 10%
Leading crypto exchange Binance is set to fully acquire Indonesian-based Tokocrypto, following a 100% share ownership in the exchange. As early as 2020, Binance invested in Tokocrypto and owned about a 60% stake in the exchange. As per Coindesk Indonesia, Binance will gradually increase its stakes to about 100%. Binance...
Exploring Regulatory Proposals, Bank Adoption, and Decentralized Social Media on Bitcoin – BitTalk #2
In the second episode of the podcast BitTalk, the hosts discuss several recent developments in the world of Bitcoin. They begin by discussing a proposal from Elizabeth Warren that would require individuals and companies working with Bitcoin to obtain a license from the government. The hosts express concern about this proposal, stating that it is misguided and demonstrates a lack of understanding of technology. They also mention that the Basel Committee has suggested that banks can have up to 2% exposure to Bitcoin, which they view as a positive development.
OKX and Gate.io resume withdrawals following cloud provider issues
Cryptocurrency exchange OKX resumed withdrawals and deposits for its users after it suffered a downtime for several hours on Dec. 18. The latest update from the exchange confirmed that deposits and withdrawals have resumed for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX), USDT, USDC, and other ERC-20 and TRC-20 tokens. In contrast, support for other cryptocurrencies would be available by 9:00 am UTC.
Failed crypto exchange QuadrigaCX wallets move funds for first time in three years
Several Bitcoin wallets associated with the defunct Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX have transferred funds after three years of dormancy. Self-described crypto sleuth ZachXBT reported the movement of funds today. The addresses in question moved funds on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17. ZachXBT estimated that 104 BTC ($1.7 million)...
Grayscale may offer to buyback GBTC if ETF conversion fails – WSJ
Grayscale Investment CEO Michael Sonnenshein has informed GBTC shareholders that the firm could offer to buy back up to 20% of the outstanding shares worth approximately $10.7 billion, The Wall Stree Journal reported Dec. 19. In the wake of recent market contagion, speculation has spread about the insolvency of Grayscale...
Research: BTC is now cheaper than the all-in-sustaining cost of mining BTC
The cost of Bitcoin (BTC) is now cheaper than the cost of mining one Bitcoin, according to the Difficulty Regression Model. As per data obtained from Glassnode, the current cost of mining one Bitcoin is $18.8k, whereas the cost of one Bitcoin is $16,5771.8. The Difficulty Regression Model is considered...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong calls for regulation of crypto industry
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong published a Dec. 20 blueprint on regulating centralized actors in the crypto space while protecting decentralized innovations. Armstrong opined that regulating centralized entities like exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and crypto custodians would be the best thing for the industry. He said:. “This is where we’ve seen the...
Ethereum token issuance continues inflationary, deflationary swing
After years in the making, the Merge was finalized on Sept. 15, switching Ethereum from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The roll-out enacted several benefits, including cutting the chain’s energy consumption by a reported 99% and setting the groundwork for sharding to improve scaling in a future hard fork.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: TRON leads top 10 as markets trade flat
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $1.17 billion and currently stands at $812.5 billion — up 0.14%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.4% and 0.3% to $324.83 billion and $148.89 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies posted a mixed...
Jump Crypto releases research on Proof of Solvency vulnerabilities
Jump Crypto (JC) released a research article on Dec. 21 analyzing Proof of Solvency (PoS) vulnerabilities and how PoS works in theory — but fails in practice. In the article, the research-driven quantitative trading firm state:. “For proof of solvency mechanisms to prevent an exchange from misappropriating consumer deposits,...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Shiba Inu re-enters top 10, ousting Litecoin
Since the last wMarket report, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $20.07 billion and currently stands at $808.07 billion — down 2.4%. Meanwhile, over the weekend, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 1.7% and 2.4% to $322.17 billion and $144.92 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies...
Visa proposes Ethereum auto-payment scheme
Visa has proposed a blockchain account design that could allow Ethereum users to arrange auto-payments from a self-custodied wallet. The payments giant described its approach in a blog post on Monday, Dec. 19. That post summarized an earlier research paper that was published in August. Visa proposes using Account Abstraction,...
