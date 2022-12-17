Read full article on original website
Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan And The Bulls Players Heavily Disrespected Jerry Krause
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had one of the best teams in the league. The franchise won six NBA Championships and truly dominated the NBA. While the credit for it goes to none other than players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and many more, the person who built this team was none other than Jerry Krause.
Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation
The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads NBA in this irreverent scoring category
Thanasis Antetokounmpo has logged minutes in 15 of the Bucks’ 30 games this season. He has scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds in those games. He has also gone scoreless in 12 of those 15 games he played. Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads league in most games played without scoring...
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly developing new trade plan after Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 11-6 in their last 17 games. While that doesn’t seem great, it is a notable improvement from the 2-10 beginning of the season that fans were forced to contend with. Unfortunately, just as L.A. looked to be gaining steam, Anthony Davis got hurt...
Shaquille O'Neal Says His Team With LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Would Sweep Michael Jordan's Team In A 3 On 3 Game
Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in NBA history and you can make an argument that at his peak, he was the single most dominant one ever. That peak was with the Los Angeles Lakers as he led the team to a historic three-peat and along with him at the time was another one of the greats in Kobe Bryant.
Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls For Taking 3 Bad Boys Players To Win A Championship
Isiah Thomas has taken offense with the fact that the Chicago Bulls used several Bad Boys players to win a championship. The legendary point guard has been engaged in beef with Michael Jordan for many years, and whenever he has the chance to diss His Airness, he doesn't miss it.
Kevin McHale Was So Confident The Celtics Would Beat Michael Jordan In 1986 That He Didn't Even Bring A Change Of Clothes
The Boston Celtics were one of the powerhouses in the 80s, winning several championships while starring in big battles against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons. Moreover, they had to face a young player that was already showing flashes of greatness, but his youth and the team...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection
We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta suddenly tossed Morant from the game (video here).
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
Lakers Fans Demand That The Team's Front Office Get LeBron James Some Help: "Even Iron Man Needed The Avengers"
The Los Angeles Lakers are not looking like a playoff team since the departure of Anthony Davis from the lineup. They were barely keeping themselves in the playoff race when AD discovered his MVP-level form but his injury has dashed the hopes of Laker fans about a good season despite the horrible roster that's been built around them.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Gets Brutally Honest On His NBA Draft Experience: "I Was Pretty Sure I Was Gonna Go No. 3.”
As the leading frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, it's fair to say that Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is a star in the making. This season, through 25 games, he's averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on 44% shooting. In truth, he's proving why he...
Zach Lavine Wants To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers, Says NBA Executive
Every season, there is a player that becomes disgruntled over the course of the year out of nowhere. Sometimes teams and players squash it and move, but most often, it leads to a player being traded. With the Chicago Bulls faltering this season and looking unlikely to compete, the tensions in the team are flaring.
Utah Valley pulls away early in upset of Oregon
Trey Woodbury had a season-high 24 points and contributed a 3-pointer to a first-half run that gave Utah Valley an early double-digit lead, helping the Wolverines record a shocking 77-72 nonconference victory over Oregon on Tuesday night in Eugene, Ore. Tim Ceaser and Justin Harmon chipped in with 13 points...
Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Huge Shot At The Knicks Despite 7-Game Win Streak "I Don't Think They Can Get Out Of One Round Of The Playoffs."
After a rough start to the season, the New York Knicks have been playing some really good basketball lately. As winners of 7 straight, and 8 of their last 10, they sit in 6th place in the East with a record of 17-13 overall. Still, despite some encouraging signs from...
Nikola Jokic Explains Why He Wore A Suit To The NBA Games: “I Just Don’t Like How The Guys Are Dressing Up For The Games"
Nikola Jokic has been proving why he deserves to win his 3rd consecutive MVP so far this season. While he still has a way to go to establish his candidacy, Jokic is quietly leading the Denver Nuggets to the top of the West after having a healthy supporting cast for the first time since 2019-20.
Zach LaVine reveals his unhappiness with the Bulls
According to a report from Shams Charania, the Bulls have had "multiple team meetings" to work out the problems between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The organization is worried about the partnership between the two All-Star wings, despite LaVine having signed a five-year contract for $215 million before the season. The...
Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB
The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
