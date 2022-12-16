Read full article on original website
BlockFi confirms move to allow wallet users access to funds
BlockFi released a statement on Dec. 20 confirming a motion filed in relation to BlockFi wallet users accessing funds. The company is most well known for its yield-bearing service, BlockFi Interest Accounts; however, a core product within the BlockFi ecosystem was a custodial crypto wallet. The wallet was not subject to lending services; thus, BlockFi argued that ” it is our belief that clients unambiguously own these assets.”
FTX creditors seek priority payout for $1.6B locked in custody wallets
A group of FTX customers seeking priority repayment of roughly $1.6 billion locked in their custody wallet on the bankrupt FTX exchange, the Financial Times reported. Eversheds Sutherland — a law firm representing the affected FTX clients — will petition the Delaware bankruptcy court to approve faster repayment for its clients on the basis that the customers’ funds are custody assets, which are not a part of FTX’s bankruptcy estate.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for bankruptcy, has over $1B in liabilities
Publicly traded crypto miner Core Scientific filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 21 at the Southern District of Texas bankruptcy court. According to court documents, the miner has liabilities between $1 billion- $10 billion. It has over 1,000 creditors, with the largest unsecured claim owed to B. Riley Financial –the bankrupt firm owes the investment bank $42.36 million.
Tornado Cash developer seeks $240K salary to resurrect protocol
A Tornado Cash developer identified as “Gozzy” has initiated a proposal to receive $240,000 in remuneration to continue development activities on the sanctioned mixing protocol. Gozzy wrote:. “Given the lack of assistance at hand, the complexity of the technology, and the potential legal litigations that may arise from...
Waves CEO calls futures markets ‘breeding ground for FUD,’ requests exchanges disable trading
Waves (WAVES) founder Sasha Ivanov has begged all centralized exchanges to disable the futures markets for the digital asset in a Dec. 21 tweet. According to Ivanov, Waves does not need a futures market because it is a “breeding ground for FUD and making money off short positions.”. The...
Binance joins Chamber of Digital Commerce, gains foothold in US political system
Binance became a member of the U.S. Chamber of Digital Commerce (CoC) on Dec. 20, according to a company statement. As a member of the CoC’s Executive Committee, Binance will work closely with the organization to advance the blockchain industry and promote the development of sensible regulations for cryptocurrency and blockchain.
Gate Group in talks with Hong Kong authorities over crypto policy, regulation
Gate Group said it discussed Hong Kong’s recent policy statement on virtual assets in a closed-door meeting with the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau (FSTB), the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and Invest Hong Kong, according to a company statement. The purpose of the meeting was to address industry...
Sam Bankman-Fried has signed extradition papers
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX, has signed extradition papers, according to a report from Reuters on Dec. 20. The news publication obtained a statement from Doan Cleare, Acting Commissioner of Corrections at Fox Hill Prison, indicating that Bankman-Fried had agreed to extradition. Cleare said that Bankman-Fried signed the documents around noon today.
Research: US leads weak Bitcoin and Ethereum accumulation into festive period
Bitcoin accumulation has softened significantly but as 2022 draws to a close, the U.S. is buying more BTC than any other region, according to CrytoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data. A similar pattern of accumulation and distribution was noted with Ethereum. Bitcoin accumulation and distribution by region. The chart below...
HRF Bitcoin Development Fund grants $325K to Bitcoin developers
The Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin (BTC) Development Fund announced that it spent $325,000 in total to support 12 different developers. Developers known as Gleb Naumenko and Furszy were granted $50,000 each, marking the highest amount received by the Foundation in this round. The fund said that Naumenko deserved the...
Indian central bank governor calls for crypto ban, champions CBDCs
India’s Central Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said private crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) could cause the next financial crisis and should be banned as they carry “huge inherent risk,” CNBC reported on Dec. 21. Das said cryptocurrencies have “huge inherent risks” that could endanger financial stability. He...
OnePlanet NFT Marketplace Partners With MTDZ by Sandbox Network
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Seoul, Korea, 20th December, 2022, Chainwire — NFT Marketplace powered by Polygon, OnePlanet, partnered with Sandbox Network to provide technical and...
ECB publishes new digital euro report, rollout decision in fall 2023
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published its second report on the feasibility of launching a digital euro. It updates the progress made since the first report, published in September 2022. This includes information on how a digital euro would work in practice, such as the role of intermediaries, the settlement model, and the distribution model.
SBF to return to U.S. immediately in hopes of securing bail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be handed over to US authorities today, Dec. 21, as reports surfaced that he has agreed to the extradition. According to an affidavit, the former CEO of FTX consented to be extradited partly in the interest of making his customers whole. Jerone Roberts, SBF’s attorney,...
3Commas denies accusations of leaking API data resulting in $14.8M in ‘unauthorized trades’
The infamous web3 Twitter detective ZachXBT reported on Dec. 20 that forty-four 3Commas users had lost $14.8 million due to theft. ZachXBT claimed users were forming a class action lawsuit against 3Commas. 3Commas released a statement asserting to disprove all claims. The company argued that the accusations were “fake” and...
Binance completes acquisition of Tokocrypto exchange, TKO token surges 10%
Leading crypto exchange Binance is set to fully acquire Indonesian-based Tokocrypto, following a 100% share ownership in the exchange. As early as 2020, Binance invested in Tokocrypto and owned about a 60% stake in the exchange. As per Coindesk Indonesia, Binance will gradually increase its stakes to about 100%. Binance...
Vitalik Buterin says XRP is ‘completely centralized,’ Ripple CTO reacts
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a Dec. 19 interview with Bankless, said Ripple’s XRP “was still completely centralized.”. According to Buterin, for a project to be a part of the crypto space, it needs to use cryptography and have “some kind of chain data structure somewhere.”
Exclusive interview: Algorand interim CEO Sean Ford says “Our time is now”
Taking place in Dubai, the industry’s newly-adopted “crypto-friendly” hub, we discussed Algorand’s technology and achievements, its plans in the middle east, the state of the market in the wake of recent events, and Algorand’s place in it all. Pleasant-natured yet direct, Sean doesn’t mince his...
