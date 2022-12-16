BlockFi released a statement on Dec. 20 confirming a motion filed in relation to BlockFi wallet users accessing funds. The company is most well known for its yield-bearing service, BlockFi Interest Accounts; however, a core product within the BlockFi ecosystem was a custodial crypto wallet. The wallet was not subject to lending services; thus, BlockFi argued that ” it is our belief that clients unambiguously own these assets.”

