Pasco County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: 15 kids selected for Dade City's Shop with a Cop

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Dade City Police Chief James Walters activated "Operation Blue Christmas" today by starting it off with the agency’s annual "Shop with a Cop". According to Dade City Police, 15 lucky kiddos selected by their school were able to go to the Dade City Walmart to shop for Christmas gifts for their family and loved ones. After shopping they wrapped their gifts and had a personal visit with Santa & Mrs. Clause.
DADE CITY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL

