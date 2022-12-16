Read full article on original website
Little Road Repaving Work Begins January 3 In Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. – Drivers who use Little Road, between Hudson Avenue and Denton Avenue in Hudson, should be prepared for overnight lane closures beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023, through late February 2023. Crews will be on-site as part of the Little Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project,
Pasco subdivision finally gets paved road after it abruptly ended before reaching 11 homes
A Pasco County community has a new road for the holidays after they called Better Call Behnken.
Bay News 9
Driver questions U-turn setup at busy Hillsborough intersection
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The intersection of U.S. 301 and Gibsonton Drive is one of the busiest in the area, and it's a spot driver Sherika Dixon says she tries to avoid if she can. “I’ve seen many near misses and accidents,” she said. She’s not alone...
Driver dies in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Wesley Chapel
At least one person was killed in a wreck in the area of Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
Trader Joe's traffic jam causing frustrations for neighbors
Traffic surrounding the Tampa Trader Joe’s is creating issues for people living and working in the area, with traffic often backing up around the corner.
Garbage piled up outside Clearwater home after trash truck stopped coming
A stinking heap of garbage: that's what a Clearwater family said they were left with after their trash hauler stopped servicing their address.
Dade City Man Killed In Crash While Exiting SR-56 In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 58-year-old Dade City man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wesley Chapel. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-75 in the inside lane near Milepost 275 when he
Citrus County Chronicle
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
fox13news.com
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
Largo apartment fire spreads to multiple units
There is no word on how many residents were displaced.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando commission rejects storage facility near County Line Road
BROOKSVILLE — Residents of the communities north of County Line Road and Linden Drive came out in force and left happy after county commissioners unanimously turned down another storage unit facility on Dec. 13. Even so, a commercial property such as a gas station or convenience store could be...
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
Car carrying 5 teens overturns, killing 2 in Pasco County
Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.
fox13news.com
Video: Dog rescued after getting trapped on top of I-275 overpass in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - A situation that could have ended in tragedy thankfully came to a peaceful conclusion thanks to the quick thinking of some animal control officers. According to Hillsborough County Animal Control, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, after someone spotted the dog on the Interstate 275 overpass, over the Armenia Avenue exit.
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
Child hit by car near St. Pete school
Police in St. Petersburg are searching for the driver of a car who hit a child riding a bike near Sexton Elementary School.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: 15 kids selected for Dade City's Shop with a Cop
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Dade City Police Chief James Walters activated "Operation Blue Christmas" today by starting it off with the agency’s annual "Shop with a Cop". According to Dade City Police, 15 lucky kiddos selected by their school were able to go to the Dade City Walmart to shop for Christmas gifts for their family and loved ones. After shopping they wrapped their gifts and had a personal visit with Santa & Mrs. Clause.
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
Winter Haven Police Seeking To Identify A Couple Stealing From Lowes
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Winter Haven Police need your help to identify the couple pictured above, who is wanted in a Lowes theft that happened on Monday. According to police, on Monday at around 2:15 p.m., they went to the Lowes located at 490
