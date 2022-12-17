Friday’s Boy Rewind: Austin Swartz’s big night leads No. 6 Cannon past No. 10 Chambers

In a battle of two top 10 Sweet 16 teams Friday night, Cannon School junior Austin Swartz made a very big statement on a very big stage.

Swartz absolutely dominated the second half of No. 6 Cannon’s 83-71 win over No. 10 Chambers at home in the Friday night showcase game at the Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic. He finished with 30 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

So, basically, if you’re doing rankings of the top N.C. players, just move Swartz up a little.

“We are going to go as he (Swartz) does,” Cannon coach Che’ Roth said. “He is our playmaker. He is our quarterback. I think that has been the biggest adjustment for him coming into this year. He can do more than just score the basketball. He is a really elite level passer.”

Cannon (12-2) needed every bit of Swartz’s elite performance Friday. Buoyed by their coach, Brian Frasier asking for more energy, Chambers got control of the game late in the first half, rallying for a 34-33 halftime lead. With a packed house at Cannon going crazy, the Cougars seemed poised for another upset of a top ranked team after taking Myers Park at home when the Mustangs were top 30 nationally ranked and No. 1 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Cannon School’s Austin Swartz Phenom Hoop Report

But not Friday. Swartz -- and his teammates -- wouldn’t allow it.

Jaylen Claggett had 17 points, Isaiah Henry 16 and Sean Birmingham added 12 in a balanced effort, while Chambers got 49 points comibned from Nick Dorn and Maurio Hanson.

“I thought our kids played their rear ends off,” Roth said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for coach (Brian) Frasier and everything that Chambers does. They are a battle tested, elite level program.”

With Swartz heating up, Cannon worked its one-point halftime lead to 11 to start the fourth quarter. That was enough.

“We got out in transition and then the transition led to easy buckets,” Swartz said. “We just stayed composed and we were ready when our number was called.”

▪ Cannon has a quick turnaround as they play again on Saturday against Freedom in day two of the Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic.

THREE WHO MADE A DIFFERENCE

Austin Schwartz, Cannon: Mister do-it-all for the Cougars was scoring, passing and rebounding efficiently all game long. Chambers really couldn’t really find an answer for Schwartz. He finished with 30 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

Nick Dorn, Chambers: In the absence of the Cougars two leaders from a year ago, Jaylen Curry and Daniel Sanford, Dorn has been the engine that keeps Chambers running this far in the season — and this game was no different. Dorn did what he did best: he shot the cover off the ball.

Maurio Hanson, Chambers: Chambers’ energy was different when Hanson was in the game. His rebounding was extremely effective for Chambers, keeping Cannon from getting second chance points.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ The referees were calling a very close game the entire game.

▪ Chambers was able to get out and run in the second quarter which played to their advantage and helped spur their comeback.

▪ Cannon was able to take advantage of the Chambers’ turnovers often, scoring effectively off of them.

What’s Next?

Cannon will play again on Saturday against Freedom while Chambers will play Providence Day on Dec. 20.

Saturday’s Key Games

(Boys) Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic, at Cannon School – Seven games are on the schedule, beginning at noon. The final four games feature ranked private schools – No. 4 United Faith Christian (vs. Forsyth Country Day, 4:30 p.m.); No. 3 Concord Academy (vs. Providence Day, 6 p.m.); No. 2 Carmel Christian (vs. Mallard Creek, 7:30); and No. 7 Cannon School (vs. Freedom, 9).

(Boys and Girls) Kings Christmas Classic, at Victory Christian – There’s a five-game schedule, starting at 1 p.m. The field includes Victory Christian, ranked No. 6 among girls’ private school teams.

(Boys) City of Palms Classic, in Fort Myers, FL – Myers Park will be playing on Florida’s Gulf Coast, with an 8:45 p.m. tipoff Saturday against the winner of Friday’s game between Charlotte (FL) and London (KY) North Laurel. Should the Mustangs win, and they’ll play again Monday.

(Boys) The Bash, at Ridge View High, Columbia – The six-game schedule includes North Mecklenburg (facing Keenan at 1:30 p.m.) and Combine Academy (facing defending S.C. 5A state champion Ridge View at 9 p.m.).

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Keyshawn Adams, Bessemer City: 31 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks in a 81-55 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Bradley Floyd, Kings Mountain: freshman had a career-high 37 points in a 69-42 win over Hunter Huss.

Austin Swartz, Cannon School: 30 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks in an 83-71 win over Chambers.

Pat Tivnan, Charlotte Catholic: 26 points, seven rebounds in a 72-58 win over Rocky River.

Mikey Wilkins, R-S Central: 42 points, 14 rebounds, game-winning 3-pointer in an 80-77 win over Hendersonville.

Friday’s Boys Boxscores

NO. 1 CENTRAL CABARRUS 85, CONCORD 38

CONCORD 2 28 23 5 -- 38

CENTRAL CABARRUS 23 34 18 18 -- 85

CONCORD 38 – Watts-Williams 2, Smith 4, Blue 4, Rushmeyer 6, Reddick 8, Howard 4, Garland 10

CENTRAL CABARRUS 92 – Jaiden Thompson 15, Chase Daniel 6, Carson Daniel 10, Gavin Bullock 22, Adriel Miller 3, Eli Ford 2, DJ Kent 15, Noah Edmisten, Cayden Smith 3, Emari Russell 7, Micah Murray 2

Notable: Central Cabarrus is averaging 93 points per game, 23. steals, 25.5 assists, and committing 10 turnovers per game.

Records: Central Cabarrus 9-0 /4-0 – Concord 5-4 / 3-1

NO. 2 CARMEL CHRISTIAN 64, RABUN GAP 51

CCS: 20 11 17 16 --64

RG: 8 18 16 9 -- 51

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 64 -- Khamani Wertz 15, Jaeden Mustaf 13, Bryce Cash 11, Freeman 9, Marcus 6, Smith 5, Howard 3, Siler 2

RABUN GAP 51 -- Theo Antinori 15, Devin Brafford 11, Domas Kauzonas 10, Mendez 6, Matulionis 5, Vernon 2, Siamashurli 2

NO. 3 NORTH MECKLENBURG 80, MALLARD CREEK 71

Mallard Creek 9 16 20 26 – 71

North Meck 17 21 19 23 – 80

MALLARD CREEK 71 -- Russell Hawkins 14, Williams 12, Caddle 11, Kahden Ross 10, Walker 9, Rahman 8, White 5, Creasley 2

NORTH MECKLENBURG 80 -- Isaiah Evans 27, Trey Maxwell 18, Aston Pierce 17, Christian Foy 16, Evans 2

NO. 4 CONCORD ACADEMY 76, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 60

Concord Academy 22 18 19 17 -- 76

Forsyth Country Day 12 9 15 24 -- 60

CONCORD ACADEMY 76 -- Jameen Moore 22, Cooke 3, Avion Pinner 21, Isaiah Tate 10, Van Bibber 5, Peter Aseric 15

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 60 -- Iverson King 18, Jahon Foster 14, Adams 6, Pilson 6, Williams 3, Geremski 4

CA Notable: JJ Moore 22p 5r, 6a, 3s, Avion Pinner 21p 62 4a 1b 3s, Petar Asceric 15p 7r 3b,

NO. 6 CANNON SCHOOL 83, NO. 10 CHAMBERS 71

Cannon School 18 15 26 24 -- 83

Chambers 13 21 17 23 -- 71

CANNON SCHOOL 83 -- Austin Swartz 30, Titus 8, Jaylen Claggett 17, Isaiah Henry 16, Sean Birmingham 12

CHAMBERS 71 -- Brown 6, Nick Dorn 27, Brown 5, Patton 8, Bouie 3, Maurio Hanson 22

NO. 11 CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 85, VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL 43

Charlotte Country Day 17 24 29 15 -- 85

Va. Episcopal 8 16 6 12 -- 43

VA EPISCOPAL 43 -- Lukas Buinevicius 17, Stanic 3, Kline 8, Wyatt 6, Sekeroglu 5, Velez 3

COUNTRY DAY 85 -- Dallas Gardner 26, Amare Bethel 21, O’Neil 2, Blythe 2, Alessi 2, AJ Hewett 15, Fletcher Bigham 11

NO. 14 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 72, ROCKY RIVER 58

Rocky River 8 14 16 20 -- 58

Catholic 12 19 13 18 -- 72

ROCKY RIVER 58 -- Torres 7, Brantley 3, Baccus 2, Ross 8, Price 18, Johnson 9, Dunn 2, Lyles 9

CATHOLIC 72 -- Lewis 14, Alexander 1, Thomas 12, Kernodle 7, Tivnan 26, Norman 2, Gates 2, Escabedo 2, Dinkin 1, Garcia 2

NO. 16 WEST CHARLOTTE 65, HOPEWELL 49

West Charlotte 11 21 9 24 -- 65

Hopewell 8 8 13 20 -- 49

WEST CHARLOTTE 65 -- Ollie Alford 16 Donovon Raymond 12 M. Day 9 D.Day 9 Traylor 7 Kerr 6 Ko’ne 4 Houston 2

HOPEWELL 49 -- Kamari Cooke 15 Derrick Eley 13 Hines 5 Hilliard 4 Escartin 3 Carr 3 Carlton 3 Ringwall 3 Watson 2

BANDYS 59, WEST LINCOLN 58

Bandy’s 11 16 10 12 — 59

West Lincoln 16 14 13 15 -- 58

WEST LINCOLN 58 — Jordan Truesdale 29 , Zander Harrelson 13, Lucas Howell 4, Mikalister Anderson 3, Bryce Beddingfield 3, Gideon Allen 6

BANDYS 59 -- Bobby FelBuerrio 18, Micah Slaughter 1, Eddie Rhodes 13, Easton Ledford 10, Christian Etter 7

BESSEMER CITY 81, THOMAS JEFFERSON 55

Bessemer City 17 29 16 19 -- 81

Thomas Jefferson 8 14 19 14 -- 55

Bessemer City-Keyshawn Adams 31,Terrance Smith,15,Nazari Smarr 13 Randall Pettus 11,Jameer Holmes 10

Thomas Jefferson C Giles 17 J Watkins 11 K Fenner 9 I Richerds 8 H Plastar 6 B Luther 4

Notable: Keyshawn Adams 31 pts 10 rebs 5 blks; Randall Pettus 11 pts 18 assists; Jameer Holmes 10 pts 11 rebs

CENTRAL DAVIDSON 45, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 23

Alexander Central 4 8 8 3 -- 23

Central Davidson 12 10 16 7 -- 45

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 23 -- Lasher 3, Cook 4, Hammer 2, Presnell 5, Patterson 1, Jack 6, Barnes 2

CENTRAL DAVIDSON 45 -- Poole 2, E. Tysinger 2, Luke Staten 24, Craven 7, Daniels 3, Beck 7

EAST MECKLENBURG 66, BUTLER 65

East Meck 10 16 23 17 -- 66

Butler 15 15 22 13 -- 65

EAST MECKLENBURG 66 - Jonah Lawrence 19, Jordon Nevill 13, Thomas White 16, Hicks 9, Bowman 9

BUTLER 65 - Zion McDuffie 15, Steph Soutzos 17, Bryce Heath 13, Scott 8, Showalter 7, Holloway 3, Johnson 2

GASTON DAY 67, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 40

Gaston Day 22 9 23 13 67

Westchester Country Day 11 15 8 6 40

Gaston Day Scoring: Callum Richard 21, Evan Montanari 12, Chase Owens 9, Kurt Hunter 9, Colin Fayed 7, Ben Chotkowski 4, Deshawn Coulter 3, Braylen Todd 2

Westchester Country Day Scoring: Umstead 12, Dinkins 10, Edwards 9, Bayne 6, Patterson 2, Brinson 1

Gaston Day Record: 8-2

Next Game: Wednesday, 12/21 v Central Cabarrus 4:30pm (Anthony Morrow Shootout @ Charlotte Latin)

HICKORY 63, EAST LINCOLN 51

Hickory 14 11 16 22 -- 63

East Lincoln 17 12 5 17 -- 51

Hickory 63 -- Ty Hill 10, Josh Fisher 0, Jay Powell 10, Zach Krenzel 2, Deshaun Medley 2, Britt Rumbaugh 9, Jon Holbrook 11, Jamien Little 14, Izaiah Littlejohn 3, George Neal 2

East Lincoln 51 -- Tyler Mizzell 0, Keandre Walker 3, Palmer Crichton 2, Houston Hartsell 16, Davis Hill 3, Nathan Kuthan 2, Jackson Fannon 22, Mason Simmons 3

Notable: The matchup was a battle of top 10 Western 3A teams as Hickory was ranked # 3, while East Lincoln was ranked # 8. Hickory outscored East Lincoln 38-22 in the 2nd half to take the win 63-51 in the Western Foothills Conference opener Friday night in Denver.

HOUGH 68, WEST MECKLENBURG 30

Hough 15 18 19 16 -- 68

West Meck 5 13 8 4 -- 30

HOUGH -- Rashad McCormick 16, Hank Neace 13, Cole Galombeck 12, Hirsch 6, Smith 5, Desautels 5, Barnes 3, Moore 2, Sample-Kietrys 2, Worland 2

West MECK -- Turner 19, Jenkins 3, Richardson 3, Brown 2, Pratt 2, Meadows 1

Records: Hough 7-3 (1-2) West Meck 0-7 (0-3)

INDEPENDENCE 67, GARINGER 41

Independence: 22 10 24 11 -- 67

Garinger: 7 6 13 15 -- 41

INDY: Kameron Jasper 13, Kolbe Johnson 13, Ayden Davis 10, Bosley-Slade 9, Little 9, Kal. Jasper 6, Barnes 3, Brooks 2, Iseah 2

Garinger: Cameron Gillard-Robinson 17, Muhammad 8, Camara 6, Alford-Bell 5, Speed 3, Godfrey 2

INDY: Overall: 6-3 Conference: 1-1

Garinger: Overall: 0-10 Conference: 0-3

KINGS MOUNTAIN 69, HUNTER HUSS 42

Kings Mountain 13 19 15 22 -- 69

Hunter Huss 14 18 13 17 -- 62

KINGS MOUNTAIN 69: Bradley Floyd 37, Simpson 8, Smith 6, Brown 6, Robinette 2, Linney 4, Sanders 4

HUNTER HUSS 62: Gladden 19, Dunlap 16, Falls 9, Duff 2, Mitchell 2, Gash 1

Note: Freshman Bradley Floyd finished with a new career high 37 points. Kings Mountain moves to 2-0 in the Big South and 4-1 on the season.

LAKE NORMAN 77, WATAUGA 43

Lake Norman 15 23 17 22 -- 77

Watauga 14 11 3 15 -- 43

LAKE NORMAN 77 Hales 3, Cole Callaway 18, Yates 8, Tre McKinnon 18, Henderson Williams 5, Grant Dryden 12, Mtawnda 2, Nick Arnold 5, Taurean McKinnon 2, Trent Steinour 4

WATAUGA 43 Morrison 9, Kohout 8, W Keller 11, Raliey 1, C Keller 2 Greene 12

Notable: Tre McKinnon 18 pts 6 reb, Josh Yates 8 points, 6 assists, 5 rebs, 6 stls. Cole Callaway has now scored 1,000 career points

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 72. CARSON 49

LNC- 10 18 10 24 -- 62

Carson- 10 8 12 19 -- 49

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 62 -- James Carswell 18, Isaiah Martino 17, Charlie Fox 8, Jay Morgan 8, Julian Johnson 6, Tommy Fox 3, Braylon Irelan 2.

CARSON 49 -- Colin Ball 25, Mikey Beasley 8, Cam Burleyson 6, Jay Howard 2, Emory Taylor 2, Jonah Drye 2

LNC improves to 2-2 in conference and 4-4 overall. Next game will be Tuesday at home vs Langtree at 6pm.

MAIDEN 50, EAST BURKE 40

Maiden. 20. 8. 10. 12 -- 50

East Burke. 9. 15 9. 7 -- 40

Maiden 50 -- Pait 18, Teague 12, Misher 11, Robinson 9

East Burke 40 -- Dellinger 15, Cox 9, Hudson 5, Shook 4, Mast 3, Cline 2, Crawford 2

Records: Maiden 7-0 (1-0 NFAC), East Burke 0-6 (0-1 NFAC)

PARKWOOD 54, MARVIN RIDGE 38

Marvin Ridge – 12, 6, 7, 13 -- 38

Parkwood – 4, 14, 13, 23 -- 54

Marvin Ridge –Cinjun Bridges 15

Parkwood – Cam McKinney 20, Demarion Reynolds 11, Greg Vinson 10

PIEDMONT 84, WEST STANLY 49

Piedmont 23 24 23 14 -- 84

West Stanly 15 10 16 8 -- 49

Records: Piedmont 5-3; West Stanly 2-7

Notable: Hunter Hinson had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Leaks had 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists. Chase Fesmire had 18 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds.

R-S CENTRAL 80, HENDERSONVILLE 77

Hendersonville. 18 19 16 24 -- 77

RS Central 11 22 25 22 -- 80

RS CENTRAL 80 -- Mikey Wilkins 42, Isaiah Hipp 12, Ladarien Harbison 9, Eno Baker 9, Jordan Watkins 7, Malachi Coston 1

Records: Hendersonville 6-2, 0-1. RS Central 6-3, 1-0

Notable: Mikey Wilkins 42 points, 14 rebounds. Mikey Wilkins made a 3 pointer with under 1 second remaining for the victory.

WEST CABARRUS 76, HICKORY RIDGE 65

West Cabarrus 21 17 18 20 -- 76

Hickory Ridge 14 14 11 26 -- 65

WEST CABARRUS 76 -- Trey Minard 24, Gianni Vines 19pts 10reb (3 rd Straight Double Double), Maleek Green 11, T. Hall 8, C. Johnson 7, J. Black 5, A. Spaugh 2

HICKORY RIDGE 65 -- Miles Beard 22, Khareen Thompson 14, Ezekiel Kelly 10, C. Haywood 6, J. Wood 5, L. Brigman 4, D. Daniel 3, J. Harris 1

Records: West Cabarrus 5-2 2-0 conf.; Hickory Ridge 6-4 2-1 conf.

Notable: West Cabarru’s Gianni Vines had 19 points, 10 rebounds -- his third straight double-double. West won its fifth straight game.

The schedule

Saturday

Nonconference

Central Carolina Prep at Elevation Prep (boys), 3

Davie County at Watauga (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)

Greensboro Day at Providence Day (girls), 2

Hopewell at Winston-Salem Christian (girls), 2

Jay M. Robinson at North Rowan (girls, 4:30; boys, 6)

Rabun Gap (GA) School at Charlotte Christian (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)

Salisbury at Ben Smith (girls, 4; boys, 6)

SouthLake Christian at Asheville School (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)

West Caldwell at Hibriten (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)

York (SC) at South Point (girls, 2; boys, 3:30)

Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic (boys)

(at Cannon School)

Calvary Day vs. Indian Land (SC), noon

Metrolina Christian vs. The Burlington School, 1:30

Gaston Christian vs. Virginia Episcopal, 3

United Faith Christian vs. Forsyth Country Day, 4:30

Concord Academy vs. Providence Day, 6

Carmel Christian vs. Mallard Creek, 7:30

Cannon School vs. Freedom, 9

Kings Christmas Classic (boys/girls)

(at Victory Christian)

Covenant Day vs. Lincoln Charter (girls), 1

Covenant Day vs. Lincoln Charter (boys), 2:30

Mount Zion vs. Quality Education (boys), 4

Victory Christian vs. Westminster Catawba (girls), 5:30

Victory Christian vs. Westminster Catawba (boys), 7

City of Palms Classic (boys)

(at Fort Myers, Fla.)

Myers Park vs. winner of Friday’s Charlotte (FL)-London (KY) North Laurel game, 8:45

The Bash (boys)

(at Ridge View High, Columbia)

Augusta (GA) Cross Creek vs. Byrnes (SC), noon

North Mecklenburg vs. Keenan (SC), 1:30

Augusta (GA) Christian vs. Westwood (SC), 3

Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Lexington (SC), 6

Oak Hill (VA) vs. Gray Collegiate (SC), 7:30

Combine Academy vs. Ridge View (SC), 9