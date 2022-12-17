Falcons 53-man roster: Marcus Mariota out, Elijah Wilkinson in

The Atlanta Falcons have officially placed QB Marcus Mariota on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury that is expected to require surgery.

Mariota, 29, ends his 2022 campaign with 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 438 yards and another four rushing touchdowns.

Taking Mariota’s roster spot is left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who was activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday. Check out the Falcons’ updated 53-man roster heading into Week 15.

