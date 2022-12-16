ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grief is difficult, and that’s OK

By By Jacob L. Comstock
 4 days ago

It has been a month since my mom passed.For several months, I watched her slip away, hoping and praying I was wrong about how sick she was, or that she would get better, stay a little longer. My mom made a request she had made more than once over the months of being in skilled nursing rehab. She said, “I want to go home.” This time it had a different sound, a different tone; it sounded final.My father, with all the confidence of a husband of 60 years, of still being in love with the young woman he met at a church dance, of a marriage sealed for eternity, made arrangements for my mom to return to their home with hospice.After being home for about an hour, she identified all those there by name and then went comatose, not speaking or opening her eyes again. On Nov. 1, 2022, at about 2:30 p.m. she drew her last breath, in her home where she wanted to be, surrounded by her family.

Why do I share this? For one, grief is a universal human experience. At some point, all of us who develop relationships with others will also grieve. As a therapist, I try to help others effectively cope with emotions. I am not saying coping with emotions is easy because it‘s not. Emotions can be difficult and tiresome. Coping with grief can be extremely complicated. Often grief is described as progressing in stages or cycles going from denial to anger, then bargaining to depression, and finally acceptance. There is not a specific amount of time one can grieve. Each person is different and there may be times they repeat stages and that’s OK. As your loved ones grieve, or don’t, avoid getting stuck on where you think someone should be, or if they have completed a certain “stage.” Like I said before, emotions can be complicated.

When I was at my mom’s funeral, I was speaking with my niece. We asked each other how the other was doing at the same time. We began to laugh and responded with silly answers like, “doing great” and “nothing I would rather be doing.” She then stated with tears in her eyes, “I am so tired of that question” to which I responded, “Me too.”It did make me think, why do we ask that question, what is our intent, what are we hoping for? I realize I just asked several questions all at once, but it’s really one: What’s the purpose of asking “How are you doing?” when we already know the answer?

When I was 13 or 14, I was in a bike accident. I cracked my skull in three spots, lost a lot of blood and was unconscious for several days. I don’t remember it. I was told about it. My mom recounted to me afterward how people routinely asked how I was doing, and how she was doing. And how my older brother became frustrated with this and so he made up a song, “Jacob is DEAD” sung in a deep tone. I realize this may sound heartless, but this was how my brother was coping. He of course didn’t want me dead. I believe what they were really trying to say was, “How can I help?”, “I can’t even imagine what you‘re going through” or possibly, “I don’t know what to say.” Awareness of emotions is an ongoing process. We never know what is impacting someone’s response. When we ask, “How are you doing?” what we might want to ask ourselves is: What is the purpose of the question? What are you truly wanting to know? You probably at least suspect they are not doing well.Instead, try asking “How can I help?” Some common words of intended support often said at funerals, which many well-meaning people may not know are invalidating, are “They’re in a better place” or “You’ll see them again.”We may also say things to ourselves that are invalidating, such as “I need to be strong” or “I shouldn’t feel this way.” When we feel invalidated by others or ourselves, emotional intensity may increase, or the emotion may change from sadness to anger.

Validation of emotions during a period of grief is important. What does validation look like? Self-validation is simply, “It’s OK that I am feeling this way,” or something like, “It makes sense I feel this way.” Validating others who are grieving is similar: “It’s OK you feel this way — it makes sense.”If you’re struggling with understanding someone else’s emotions, or why they feel the way they feel, try saying something like, “I can’t even imagine what you’re going through and am grateful you shared with me.” By validating emotions, it will allow the emotion intensity to begin to decrease. Allowing you or your loved one to feel emotions is the beginning of the process of working through grief.

Allow yourself to feel your emotions, validate your emotions, be aware of your emotions, and allow yourself to grieve at your own pace. I am grateful for my mom for being a great mom, for being a major example in my life, for teaching me the importance of being slow to react and quick to listen. I‘m thankful she was one of my best friends. Thanks mom, I love you, and as she would always say, “Don’t forget to say your prayers and wash your hands.”

Jacob L. Comstock is an LCSW currently working at Health West City Center in Pocatello. He has been working in the field for over 10 years, providing treatment for substance abuse and addiction, mental health, trauma and couple counseling. He enjoys spending time with his family and dog, listening to music, playing games and practicing mindfulness.

