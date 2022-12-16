ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBA acknowledges three blown officiating calls late in Rockets-Heat game

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYftO_0jllAOdC00
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

To no surprise, the NBA acknowledged a series of blown calls in the final two minutes of Thursday’s game at Toyota Center between the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat, who emerged victorious.

As everyone watching knew almost immediately, a ball ruled to be out of bounds off Houston’s Usman Garuba with 3.5 seconds remaining in a 3-point game was actually off Miami’s Orlando Robinson. The Rockets were out of replay challenges, so even though the incorrect call effectively ended the game and was immediately displayed on the arena’s big screen, there was no available remedy.

The officiating mistake was clarified in the league’s official Last Two Minutes report, which is automatically issued the next day for all games that are at or within three points during last two minutes of a fourth quarter (and overtime period, where applicable).

The report also identified a missed call on a Jalen Green drive with 1:18 left, which should have put Green at the free-throw line with a chance to bring Houston within three points. As it turned out, the no call led to Usman Garuba going to the line, and he missed both.

However, Houston caught a break in the game’s final minute when Eric Gordon was not whistled for what the NBA believes was a traveling violation with 43 seconds remaining. His ensuing drive led to a Garuba layup, which brought the Rockets within three points.

That gave Houston a chance to tie the game… until the final out-of-bounds call. Which, as it turns out, was incorrect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' coach Jacque Vaughn 'looks forward' to Kyrie Irving playing Friday against Bucks

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving was a late scratch for Wednesday’s 143-113 win over the Golden State Warriors due to right calf tightness. According to reporting by ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Vaughn said that Irving experienced tightness in his calf during some shooting he was doing before the game and Vaughn made the decision to sit Irving after that.
BROOKLYN, NY
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks gave a valiant effort in the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. In the end, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide earned the last laugh. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, announced on Tuesday he was flipping his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Alabama. It had been believed for the past couple of weeks that Proctor would flip, but the destination was originally believed to be Oregon. Proctor had developed a nice relationship with both Adrian Klemm and Dan Lanning. However, Proctor took a visit to Alabama over the past weekend, when the Crimson Tide were able to lock up his commitment. There remain a number of OT options for the Ducks this offseason, including a number of transfer portal players that could announce their commitment on Wednesday. Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022 Visited Oregon Nov. 12, 2022 Visited Alabama on Dec. 17, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160531591430760857611
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy