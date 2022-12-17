ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Arterio Morris leads No. 7 Texas past Louisiana

Freshman Arterio Morris scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting and No. 7 Texas was in cruise control throughout in an easy 100-72 win over visiting Louisiana on Wednesday in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (10-1) did just about everything correct in a first half after which they led by...
AUSTIN, TX
LSU edges East Tennessee State in wire-to-wire win

KJ Williams had 28 points and 12 rebounds and LSU held off visiting East Tennessee State 72-68 Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La. Derek Fountain added 11 points for the Tigers (11-1), who won their sixth straight heading into SEC play. Josh Taylor scored 22, Jalen Haynes had 14 and...
BATON ROUGE, LA

