Aurora, CO

The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge wins tense tussle with Mesa Mountain View 84-78

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning an 84-78 victory against Mesa Mountain View in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge dispatches Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 54-43

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge trucked Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman on the road to a 54-43 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Longmont Leader

Too much punch: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon knocks out San Diego Patrick Henry 56-37

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon stretched out and finally snapped San Diego Patrick Henry to earn a 56-37 victory on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Longmont Leader

Arvada West finds its footing in sprinting past Boulder 69-25

Arvada West stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-25 win over Boulder in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Royersford Spring-Ford claims gritty victory against Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44

Royersford Spring-Ford walked the high-wire before edging Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Smoky Hill mauls Mesa Red Mountain in strong effort 85-62

Aurora Smoky Hill turned in a thorough domination of Mesa Red Mountain 85-62 in Colorado boys basketball action on December 19.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longville South Beauregard smashes through Golden 40-10

Longville South Beauregard left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Golden 40-10 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
GOLDEN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Centennial Eaglecrest grinds out close victory over Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69

With little to no wiggle room, Centennial Eaglecrest nosed past Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 20.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Longmont Leader

Just a bit better: Aurora Gateway slips past Northglenn 28-25

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Aurora Gateway nabbed it to nudge past Northglenn 28-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20.
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Thornton Riverdale Ridge outlasts Denver Kennedy 64-47

Thornton Riverdale Ridge stretched out and finally snapped Denver Kennedy to earn a 64-47 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20.
THORNTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Storm warning: Gilbert Mesquite unleashes full fury on Littleton Columbine 51-31

Gilbert Mesquite unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Littleton Columbine 51-31 Tuesday in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
LITTLETON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch Valor Christian staggers Aurora Rangeview with resounding performance 71-47

Highlands Ranch Valor Christian stomped on Aurora Rangeview 71-47 at Highlands Ranch Valor Christian on December 19 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Regis Jesuit chalks up convincing victory over Louisville Monarch 91-64

Aurora Regis Jesuit showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball action.
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Parker Lutheran flies high over Eaton 58-37

Parker Lutheran built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 58-37 win over Eaton in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
PARKER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

