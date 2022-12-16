Read full article on original website
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
St. Paul Walgreens closed to deal with 'urgent' pest problem
A downtown St. Paul Walgreens has closed its doors for three weeks due to a pest problem. The Walgreens located at 398 Wabasha St. posted signage on its door announcing that it would close for three weeks. It shut down on Friday and will be undergoing extensive cleaning and pest removal until Jan. 9, a company spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News.
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location Shutters
Walgreens in downtown St. Paul Minnesota will be closed beginning Dec 17 for pest control. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) Information in this article is sourced from localtoday.news, www.twincities.com, www.minnpost.com.
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
Nearly 400 crashes, spinouts reported Monday
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol says deputies responded to more than 400 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis statewide Monday during Minnesota's latest round of falling snow. The State Patrol's public information officer reported 216 crashes, 171 spinouts and four jackknifed semis between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. across...
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
mprnews.org
Here are MPR reporters' favorite stories from this year
While 2022 comes to a close, the MPR newsroom staff is looking back on the most exciting and fascinating stories we’ve covered this year. MPR News reporters Hannah Yang in Worthington, Dan Kraker in Duluth, and Catherine Richert in Rochester joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about their favorites.
ccxmedia.org
Twin Cities Home Sales See ‘Staggering’ November Drop
The Twin Cities real estate market saw a “staggering” 40 percent drop in pending sales last month, the lowest November figure seen in over a decade, according to a report released by Minneapolis Area Realtors. The November report revealed 2,841 pending sales and 3,430 closed sales, which fell...
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Utilities Urge Customers to Prepare for Bitter Cold
(Minneapolis, MN) -- With the coldest arctic blast of the season so far headed toward Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they're away. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says "with a programmable thermostat, it's easy to have your heating system work around your schedule... so that you're saving as much energy and money as possible." Corson says be sure your furnace is inspected and tuned-up, and change the filter monthly at this time of year. And on sunny days, he recommends keep curtains and blinds open to take advantage of the sun's heat.
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners
cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
mprnews.org
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities
Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
mprnews.org
Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink
Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
Winter storm likely to disrupt holiday travel
MINNEAPOLIS — It's never a good time to have a winter storm, but the days leading into Christmas Eve? That's just not ideal at all. KARE 11 meteorologists, including Ben Dery, are forecasting snowfall on Wednesday and then ferocious winds on Thursday and Friday. That, Dery says, will cause blowing snow, significantly impacting visibility on the roads if you're traveling around the state to visit family and friends.
