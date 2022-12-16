ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

St. Paul Walgreens closed to deal with 'urgent' pest problem

A downtown St. Paul Walgreens has closed its doors for three weeks due to a pest problem. The Walgreens located at 398 Wabasha St. posted signage on its door announcing that it would close for three weeks. It shut down on Friday and will be undergoing extensive cleaning and pest removal until Jan. 9, a company spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News.
SAINT PAUL, MN
iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nearly 400 crashes, spinouts reported Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol says deputies responded to more than 400 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis statewide Monday during Minnesota's latest round of falling snow. The State Patrol's public information officer reported 216 crashes, 171 spinouts and four jackknifed semis between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. across...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro

EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
EDINA, MN
mprnews.org

Here are MPR reporters' favorite stories from this year

While 2022 comes to a close, the MPR newsroom staff is looking back on the most exciting and fascinating stories we’ve covered this year. MPR News reporters Hannah Yang in Worthington, Dan Kraker in Duluth, and Catherine Richert in Rochester joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about their favorites.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Twin Cities Home Sales See ‘Staggering’ November Drop

The Twin Cities real estate market saw a “staggering” 40 percent drop in pending sales last month, the lowest November figure seen in over a decade, according to a report released by Minneapolis Area Realtors. The November report revealed 2,841 pending sales and 3,430 closed sales, which fell...
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care

Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Utilities Urge Customers to Prepare for Bitter Cold

(Minneapolis, MN) -- With the coldest arctic blast of the season so far headed toward Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they're away. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says "with a programmable thermostat, it's easy to have your heating system work around your schedule... so that you're saving as much energy and money as possible." Corson says be sure your furnace is inspected and tuned-up, and change the filter monthly at this time of year. And on sunny days, he recommends keep curtains and blinds open to take advantage of the sun's heat.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jake Wells

Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners

cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities

Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink

Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Winter storm likely to disrupt holiday travel

MINNEAPOLIS — It's never a good time to have a winter storm, but the days leading into Christmas Eve? That's just not ideal at all. KARE 11 meteorologists, including Ben Dery, are forecasting snowfall on Wednesday and then ferocious winds on Thursday and Friday. That, Dery says, will cause blowing snow, significantly impacting visibility on the roads if you're traveling around the state to visit family and friends.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy