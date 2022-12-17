ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin.

Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.

Employees were rushed out of the store. Fortunately, the store was not yet open to the public, according to KIRO.

According to KIRO, someone with the explosive ordnance disposal team went out to the Goodwill store, secured the building and determined that the grenade was an inert device or inactive.

TPD recommends checking your items before donating, according to KIRO. Goodwill online says hazardous materials, firearms and fireworks are some of the items that should not be donated.

