Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Bent but not broken: Highlands Ranch Valor Christian weathers scare to dispatch Queen Creek Casteel 58-56
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Highlands Ranch Valor Christian didn’t mind, dispatching Queen Creek Casteel 58-56 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Longmont Mead knocks out victory beat against Parker Chaparral 47-35
Longmont Mead stretched out and finally snapped Parker Chaparral to earn a 47-35 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Mountain Range collects victory over Aurora Gateway 57-38
Denver Mountain Range handed Aurora Gateway a tough 57-38 loss on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Longville South Beauregard smashes through Golden 40-10
Longville South Beauregard left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Golden 40-10 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Regis Jesuit chalks up convincing victory over Louisville Monarch 91-64
Aurora Regis Jesuit showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Broomfield Holy Family hammers Broomfield 50-28
Broomfield got no credit and no consideration from Broomfield Holy Family, which slammed the door 50-28 in Colorado girls basketball on December 20. Broomfield Holy Family drew first blood by forging a 13-4 margin over Broomfield after the first quarter. The Eagles bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping...
Royersford Spring-Ford claims gritty victory against Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44
Royersford Spring-Ford walked the high-wire before edging Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Gilbert Mesquite ends the party for Aurora Smoky Hill 79-67
Gilbert Mesquite collected a solid win over Aurora Smoky Hill in a 79-67 verdict in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge outlasts Denver Kennedy 64-47
Thornton Riverdale Ridge stretched out and finally snapped Denver Kennedy to earn a 64-47 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch blitzes Pinole Valley in dominating victory 63-41
Highlands Ranch raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-41 win over Pinole Valley in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Parker Lutheran flies high over Eaton 58-37
Parker Lutheran built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 58-37 win over Eaton in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Arvada West finds its footing in sprinting past Boulder 69-25
Arvada West stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-25 win over Boulder in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Oregon St. staves off Denver's upset bid in 57-52 win
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52 on Wednesday night. Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie. Justin...
Sweating it out: Denver Mullen edges Irvine Portola 52-47
Denver Mullen could finally catch its breath after a close call against Irvine Portola in a 52-47 victory in a California girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Just a bit better: Aurora Gateway slips past Northglenn 28-25
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Aurora Gateway nabbed it to nudge past Northglenn 28-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Complete command: Santa Maria St. Joseph dominates Denver East in convincing showing 56-20
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Santa Maria St. Joseph turned out the lights on Denver East 56-20 on December 20 in California girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see...
Denver D’Evelyn pours it on Englewood Kent Denver 76-26
Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Denver D’Evelyn put away Englewood Kent Denver 76-26 at Denver D’Evelyn on December 20 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To...
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge drums Tucson Salpointe Catholic with resounding beat 80-59
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Tucson Salpointe Catholic 80-59 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
No quarter given: Corona Centennial puts down Littleton Columbine 65-35
Corona Centennial built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 65-35 win over Littleton Columbine on December 19 in California girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Over and out: Aurora Overland punches through Denver Far Northeast 60-25
Aurora Overland painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Denver Far Northeast’s defense for a 60-25 win in Colorado girls basketball on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game...
