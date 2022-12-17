ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont Mead knocks out victory beat against Parker Chaparral 47-35

Longmont Mead stretched out and finally snapped Parker Chaparral to earn a 47-35 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Mountain Range collects victory over Aurora Gateway 57-38

Denver Mountain Range handed Aurora Gateway a tough 57-38 loss on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longville South Beauregard smashes through Golden 40-10

Longville South Beauregard left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Golden 40-10 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
GOLDEN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Regis Jesuit chalks up convincing victory over Louisville Monarch 91-64

Aurora Regis Jesuit showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball action.
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Holy Family hammers Broomfield 50-28

Broomfield got no credit and no consideration from Broomfield Holy Family, which slammed the door 50-28 in Colorado girls basketball on December 20. Broomfield Holy Family drew first blood by forging a 13-4 margin over Broomfield after the first quarter. The Eagles bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Royersford Spring-Ford claims gritty victory against Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44

Royersford Spring-Ford walked the high-wire before edging Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Longmont Leader

Gilbert Mesquite ends the party for Aurora Smoky Hill 79-67

Gilbert Mesquite collected a solid win over Aurora Smoky Hill in a 79-67 verdict in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Thornton Riverdale Ridge outlasts Denver Kennedy 64-47

Thornton Riverdale Ridge stretched out and finally snapped Denver Kennedy to earn a 64-47 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20.
THORNTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch blitzes Pinole Valley in dominating victory 63-41

Highlands Ranch raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-41 win over Pinole Valley in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Longmont Leader

Parker Lutheran flies high over Eaton 58-37

Parker Lutheran built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 58-37 win over Eaton in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
PARKER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Arvada West finds its footing in sprinting past Boulder 69-25

Arvada West stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-25 win over Boulder in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Sweating it out: Denver Mullen edges Irvine Portola 52-47

Denver Mullen could finally catch its breath after a close call against Irvine Portola in a 52-47 victory in a California girls basketball matchup.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Just a bit better: Aurora Gateway slips past Northglenn 28-25

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Aurora Gateway nabbed it to nudge past Northglenn 28-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20.
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge drums Tucson Salpointe Catholic with resounding beat 80-59

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Tucson Salpointe Catholic 80-59 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
TUCSON, AZ
The Longmont Leader

No quarter given: Corona Centennial puts down Littleton Columbine 65-35

Corona Centennial built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 65-35 win over Littleton Columbine on December 19 in California girls high school basketball action.
LITTLETON, CO
