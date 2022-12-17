Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge wins tense tussle with Mesa Mountain View 84-78
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning an 84-78 victory against Mesa Mountain View in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Longmont Mead knocks out victory beat against Parker Chaparral 47-35
Longmont Mead stretched out and finally snapped Parker Chaparral to earn a 47-35 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Phoenix Sunnyslope pockets narrow victory over Aurora Overland 54-49
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Phoenix Sunnyslope defeated Aurora Overland 54-49 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Arvada West finds its footing in sprinting past Boulder 69-25
Arvada West stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-25 win over Boulder in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Royersford Spring-Ford claims gritty victory against Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44
Royersford Spring-Ford walked the high-wire before edging Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Regis Jesuit chalks up convincing victory over Louisville Monarch 91-64
Aurora Regis Jesuit showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Just a bit better: Aurora Gateway slips past Northglenn 28-25
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Aurora Gateway nabbed it to nudge past Northglenn 28-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver D’Evelyn pours it on Englewood Kent Denver 76-26
Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Denver D’Evelyn put away Englewood Kent Denver 76-26 at Denver D’Evelyn on December 20 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To...
Centennial Eaglecrest grinds out close victory over Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69
With little to no wiggle room, Centennial Eaglecrest nosed past Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Longville South Beauregard smashes through Golden 40-10
Longville South Beauregard left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Golden 40-10 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Smoky Hill mauls Mesa Red Mountain in strong effort 85-62
Aurora Smoky Hill turned in a thorough domination of Mesa Red Mountain 85-62 in Colorado boys basketball action on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Regis Jesuit dismantles Louisville Monarch 91-64
Aurora Regis Jesuit ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 at Aurora Regis Jesuit on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To...
Complete command: Santa Maria St. Joseph dominates Denver East in convincing showing 56-20
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Santa Maria St. Joseph turned out the lights on Denver East 56-20 on December 20 in California girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see...
Parker Lutheran flies high over Eaton 58-37
Parker Lutheran built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 58-37 win over Eaton in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian staggers Aurora Rangeview with resounding performance 71-47
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian stomped on Aurora Rangeview 71-47 at Highlands Ranch Valor Christian on December 19 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Sweating it out: Denver Mullen edges Irvine Portola 52-47
Denver Mullen could finally catch its breath after a close call against Irvine Portola in a 52-47 victory in a California girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge slips past Chula Vista Olympian 52-50
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Thornton Riverdale Ridge defeated Chula Vista Olympian 52-50 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and...
Glenwood Springs knocks off Erie 46-39
The cardiac kids of Glenwood Springs unleashed every advantage to outlast Erie 46-39 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver South overcomes Paramount 73-59
Denver South turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 73-59 win over Paramount during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Oregon St. staves off Denver's upset bid in 57-52 win
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52 on Wednesday night. Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie. Justin...
