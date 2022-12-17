Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Mission Hills Bishop Alemany exhales after close call with Aurora Grandview 42-39
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mission Hills Bishop Alemany defeated Aurora Grandview 42-39 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21.
Powerhouse performance: Westminster roars to big win over Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 67-21
The force was strong for Westminster as it pierced Wildomar Cornerstone Christian during Tuesday's 67-21 thumping in Colorado girls basketball on December 20.
Aurora Regis Jesuit chalks up convincing victory over Louisville Monarch 91-64
Aurora Regis Jesuit showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball action.
Royersford Spring-Ford claims gritty victory against Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44
Royersford Spring-Ford walked the high-wire before edging Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Parker Lutheran flies high over Eaton 58-37
Parker Lutheran built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 58-37 win over Eaton in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Complete command: Santa Maria St. Joseph dominates Denver East in convincing showing 56-20
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Santa Maria St. Joseph turned out the lights on Denver East 56-20 on December 20 in California girls high school basketball.
Too much punch: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon knocks out San Diego Patrick Henry 56-37
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon stretched out and finally snapped San Diego Patrick Henry to earn a 56-37 victory on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball.
Centennial Eaglecrest grinds out close victory over Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69
With little to no wiggle room, Centennial Eaglecrest nosed past Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 20.
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian severs Greenwood Village Cherry Creek’s hopes 54-40
No quarter was granted as Highlands Ranch Valor Christian blunted Greenwood Village Cherry Creek's plans 54-40 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 21.
Aurora Smoky Hill passes stress test against Maricopa 72-55
Aurora Smoky Hill put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Maricopa in a 72-55 decision in Colorado boys basketball on December 21.
Storm warning: Gilbert Mesquite unleashes full fury on Littleton Columbine 51-31
Gilbert Mesquite unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Littleton Columbine 51-31 Tuesday in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon prevails over Denver George Washington 74-37
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-37 win over Denver George Washington for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 20.
Gilbert Mesquite ends the party for Aurora Smoky Hill 79-67
Gilbert Mesquite collected a solid win over Aurora Smoky Hill in a 79-67 verdict in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Arvada West finds its footing in sprinting past Boulder 69-25
Arvada West stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-25 win over Boulder in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Oregon St. staves off Denver's upset bid in 57-52 win
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52 on Wednesday night. Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie.
Highlands Ranch proves to be too much for Forest Grove 54-37
Highlands Ranch stretched out and finally snapped Forest Grove to earn a 54-37 victory in an Oregon girls basketball matchup.
Aurora Smoky Hill mauls Mesa Red Mountain in strong effort 85-62
Aurora Smoky Hill turned in a thorough domination of Mesa Red Mountain 85-62 in Colorado boys basketball action on December 19.
Aurora Regis Jesuit dismantles Louisville Monarch 91-64
Aurora Regis Jesuit ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 at Aurora Regis Jesuit on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Heidbreder has 17 in Air Force's 67-65 win over N. Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — (AP) — Jake Heidbreder's 17 points helped Air Force defeat Northern Colorado 67-65 on Tuesday night. Heidbreder was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Falcons (9-4). Corbin Green scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 3 from distance), and added six rebounds and three blocks. Rytis Petraitis recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge slips past Chula Vista Olympian 52-50
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Thornton Riverdale Ridge defeated Chula Vista Olympian 52-50 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 19.
